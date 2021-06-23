



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hong Kong's Apple Daily says will close 'no later' than Saturday
The daily edition of the Apple Daily newspaper (R, middle row) is seen displayed amongst other local papers outside a convenience store in Hong Kong on June 22, 2021.
Anthony Wallace/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Hong Kong's Apple Daily says will close 'no later' than Saturday

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Agence France-Presse (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 3:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
HONG KONG — Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will print its final edition "no later than Saturday", bosses confirmed Wednesday, after police froze accounts and arrested staff using a new national security law.



Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.





Authorities have made no secret of their desire to see the newspaper silenced and have used a sweeping new national security law to bring about its demise. 



Its owner Jimmy Lai is in jail and was among the first to be charged under the law after its imposition last year.



Over the last week authorities used the law to raid the paper's newsroom, arrest six staff members and freeze assets.



The last move left the paper unable to pay staff or vendors. 



On Wednesday, the board members of Apple Daily's parent company Next Digital confirmed the 26-year-old paper would publish its last edition "no later than Saturday" while its website would go offline at 11.59pm that day.



China imposed a security law on Hong Kong last year to stamp out dissent after the city was convulsed by huge and often violent democracy protests. 



Authorities say their national security prosecution of Apple Daily was sparked by articles and columns written over the last year that allegedly supported international sanctions against China, a view now deemed as illegal.



It is the first time the political views and opinion published by a media outlet in Hong Kong -- a regional international press hub -- has triggered the security law.



More than 500 police officers raided the paper's newsroom last Thursday, carting away computers and notepads. 



Five executives, including chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, were detained on charges of colluding with foreign forces to undermine China's national security.



Law and Cheung were charged on Saturday and remanded into custody.



On Wednesday police arrested a senior columnist from Apple Daily on the same charge. 



Yeung Ching-kee -- who writes under the pen name Li Ping -- was one of the paper's top columnists and the lead writer of their editorials, which express the editorial board's official views.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HONG KONG
                                                      PRESS FREEDOM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 EuroMillions Superdraw offers more than P7 billion jackpot and you could win it from Philippines!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EuroMillions Superdraw offers more than P7 billion jackpot and you could win it from Philippines!


                              

                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
The EuroMillions Superdraw will take place on Friday, 4 June 2021, and the jackpot prize has been set at €130 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EuroMillions Superdraw offers more than P7 billion jackpot and you could win it from Philippines!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EuroMillions Superdraw offers more than P7 billion jackpot and you could win it from Philippines!


                              

                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
The EuroMillions Superdraw will take place on Friday, 4 June 2021, and the jackpot prize has been set at €130 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong's Apple Daily says will close 'no later' than Saturday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong's Apple Daily says will close 'no later' than Saturday


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will print its final edition "no later than Saturday", bosses confirmed Wednesday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Walis tambo-wielding man arrested over involvement in US Capitol riot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Walis tambo-wielding man arrested over involvement in US Capitol riot


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
A man who was spotted carrying a walis tambo (soft broom) during the January 6 riot of Trump supporters at the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 death after liver disease may reveal difference in care &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 death after liver disease may reveal difference in care — study


                              

                                                                  By Natalie Handel |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Researchers based in France analysed the national database of 259,000 COVID patients admitted to hospitals in 2020. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure


                              

                                                                  By Jerome Taylor |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The decision is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and will deepen unease over whether the international finance center...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No jury for first Hong Kong 'national security' trial as columnist arrested
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No jury for first Hong Kong 'national security' trial as columnist arrested


                              

                                                                  By Su Xinqi |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The opening of the closely-watched court case came as police also arrested a senior columnist from the pro-democracy newspaper...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Grave concerns raised about China at UN rights council
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Grave concerns raised about China at UN rights council


                              

                                                                  By Agnes Pedrero |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The widely anticipated joint statement had been in the pipeline for several days and was delivered on day two of the 47th...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Myanmar troops kill four in gun battle with anti-junta militia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Myanmar troops kill four in gun battle with anti-junta militia


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Myanmar soldiers battled an anti-junta civilian militia with small arms and grenades in the country's second city on Tuesday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants


                              

                                                                  By Sam Kingsley |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Repeatedly dubbed the happiest nation on the planet with world-beating living standards, Finland should be deluged by people...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with