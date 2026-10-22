^

Sports

Eala falls vs Schnaider, exits Ningbo Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 22, 2026 | 6:47pm
Eala falls vs Schnaider, exits Ningbo Open
Philippines Alexandra Eala hits a return against Russia's Tatiana Prozorova during the WTA Singapore Open Tennis round 16 in Singapore on September 24, 2026.
(Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bowed out of the Ningbo Open’s second round after absorbing a tough 5-7, 4-6 defeat against Russia’s Diana Shnaider Thursday in China.

Eala fought hard to force the third set, but ran out of fuel against the steady Russian. 

“I’m obviously very happy with the way I played today. Definitely, Alex is very dangerous and tough opponent, also left handed and a big hitter,” Shnaider said after the match. 

“She steps in, she rips the ball. I knew it was going to be a tough one. I'm very proud and happy with the way I played tonight.” 

The two tennisters traded games in the first set, as the two were kept in a 4-all deadlock. 

Shnaider then broke her opponent’s serve, before Eala returned the favor, 5-all.

The Russian closed the first set off with back-to-back games to gain the upper hand, 7-5. 

Come the second set, the two still could not gain significant edge against the other. 

Eala took the lead, 4-3, after holding her serve. 

Frustrated and all, Shnaider powered through. 

And with Eala committing errors, the momentum went to her opponent’s side, 5-4. 

Serving for the match, Shnaider left her opponent on the rear-view mirror, but Eala went down swinging, forcing numerous deuces and taking advantages in the 10th game. 

And, after seven match points, Shnaider's serve resulted in an Eala error. 

The Filipina reached the second round of a professional tournament for the first time in Ningbo since her US Open run last month.

She suffered back-to-back first round losses in Singapore and Wuhan.

Shnaider, ranked 13th in the world, will be taking on American Iva Jovic in the quarterfinal round.

Jovic defeated Jasmine Paolini earlier in the day, 6-4, 6-3.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon, Binan close in on MPBL South Finals berths

Quezon, Binan close in on MPBL South Finals berths

7 hours ago
Quezon Province and Binan Tatak Gel won in contrasting fashion and are close to a South Division crown collisi...
Sports
fbtw
Global Esports among teams exiting VCT Pacific as Riot unveils partner organizations for 2027

Global Esports among teams exiting VCT Pacific as Riot unveils partner organizations for 2027

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Riot Games has unveiled the eight organizations that will make up the VCT Pacific partnered league beginning in 2027, a move...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends marks 10 years by giving back

Mobile Legends marks 10 years by giving back

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Most birthday celebrations involve receiving gifts. For its 10th anniversary, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) decided to...
Sports
fbtw
JB or Bennie for Gilas?

JB or Bennie for Gilas?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
There’s a possibility that Justin Brownlee and Bennie Boatwright may be available to play with Gilas in the fifth FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla mounts 64 to surge atop ICTSI South Pacific leaderboard

Mondilla mounts 64 to surge atop ICTSI South Pacific leaderboard

6 hours ago
Clyde Mondilla is back where he has been so many times before — on top of the leaderboard, within reach of another Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Luka's Lakers rout Warriors, Edwards scores 45 as T'Wolves spoil Giannis Heat debut

Luka's Lakers rout Warriors, Edwards scores 45 as T'Wolves spoil Giannis Heat debut

7 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 28 points and Walker Kessler delivered a spectacular 26 as the Los Angeles Lakers launched life after LeBron...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas reinforcement Boatwright takes oath of allegiance

Gilas reinforcement Boatwright takes oath of allegiance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Bennie Boatwright’s Gilas Pilipinas debut is getting close. 
Sports
fbtw
Reese shines again as Dream down Valkyries to lead WNBA Finals

Reese shines again as Dream down Valkyries to lead WNBA Finals

10 hours ago
Angel Reese produced another dominant all-round display as the Atlanta Dream routed the Golden State Valkyries, 97-71, to...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani surgery 'not on the table': Dodgers chief

Ohtani surgery 'not on the table': Dodgers chief

10 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) ruled out off-season surgery for Shohei Ohtani following the Japanese...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen bids to delay Antonelli's F1 coronation in US

Verstappen bids to delay Antonelli's F1 coronation in US

10 hours ago
Max Verstappen is set to be a party-pooper this weekend as he seeks to delay Kimi Antonelli's title celebrations by notching...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with