Eala storms back vs Gibson to punch quarters ticket in Toray Pan Pacific tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala came from behind and grinded out a three-set victory over Talia Gibson, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, to barge into the quarterfinal round of the Toray Pan Pacific Tennis Open Wednesday evening in Japan.

Eala dropped the first set but completed the comeback victory against her Australian opponent.

After the two tennisters were kept in a close first set, Gibson left her opponent in the rear-view mirror, turning a 3-all deadlock to a 5-3 lead.

And while the Filipina kept herself alive with a win in the ninth game, 4-5, Gibson smashed her way to the 1-0 lead after breaking Eala’s serve in the 10th game.

Come the second set, the Filipina found her bearings, jumping to a 2-0 lead which she did not squander.

Gibson would not be bageled, winning two of the next three games to keep herself within striking distance, 2-3, before Eala forced the third set with three straight games, 6-2.

And with momentum firmly on her side, Eala bageled her opponent in the deciding set as she had answer after answer.

The Filipina, seeded eighth in the tourney, had nine aces in the match against five for her opponent.

And while she had three less winners than Gibson’s 32, the Australian committed 47 unforced errors to Eala’s 21.

Now, the pride of the Philippines will take on Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.

Shnaider booted out Eala in the Ningbo Open last week.