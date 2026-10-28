Ramos scoops up weightlifting bronze in IWF World Championships

MANILA, Philippines — Rose Jean Ramos took the first significant step toward earning a ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after picking up a bronze medal in the IWF World Championships at the Ningbo Olympic Center in China last Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Asian Championship silver winner and world youth champion pocketed the snatch bronze with an 86-kilogram lift in the women’s 49kg class, behind eventual gold and silver medalists Ri Song Gum of North Korea and Zhao Jinhong of China, both world champions.

The 29-year-old Ri, who won both the worlds and Asian Games thrice, swept all three golds in total (211kg), snatch (92kg) and clean jerk (119kg), while the 25-year-old Zhao grabbed all three silvers with a total lift of 207kg from 91kg in snatch and 116kg in clean and jerk.

Ramos, whose campaign is being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission, was fifth in total lift with a 181kg lift.

The effort earned Ramos ranking points to have an opportunity at claiming a spot to the LA where she hopes to shoot for the gold the way her fellow Zamboanga City native, Hidilyn Diaz, did in Tokyo five years ago.

Elreen Ando, who will see action in the women’s 61kg, is also eyeing a spot in LA, which would be her third Olympic stint should she end up advancing.

Also shooting for the stars are Ramos’ sister Rosegie (53kg), Albert Ian delos Santos (men’s 70kg) and Kristel Macrohon (women’s 69kg).