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Sports

Chameleons punch third straight win

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2026 | 12:00am
Chameleons punch third straight win
That was how Nxled coach Guidetti Ettore viewed his Chameleons after roaring to a third straight victory following a 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory over ZUS Coffee yesterday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the MOA Arena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —   So far, so good.

That was how Nxled coach Guidetti Ettore viewed his Chameleons after roaring to a third straight victory following a 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory over ZUS Coffee yesterday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the MOA Arena.

“It’s nice to see that we have the same resilience that we showed in the last part of the PVL on Tour as well as the Invitational,” said Ettore. “Definitely following the same line of determination and they’re more serene when faced with difficult situations.”

While there was a slip of concentration in the second set, Nxled was relatively calm almost all throughout in carving out a third straight triumph.

The Highrisers went down to their third loss in a row.

It helped that Jonah Sabete-Escamillan stepped up when Brooke Van Sickle struggled, and unloaded a 22-point performance that she spiced up with 18 kills, three blocks and an ace. Van Sickle wound up with just 12 hits but helped preside over the squad’s floor defense with a match-best 13 digs.

For Sabete-Escamillan, quickness was their weapon. “Knowing matatangkad sila, kailangan namin ng fast game,” she said.

The Chameleons have been riding high on their runner-up finish – their best finish in franchise history – in the Invitational just a month ago. And the way they’re playing right now, there is a strong chance they may end up going all the way.

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