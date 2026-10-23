Kessler, Doncic power

LA LOS ANGELES – Walker Kessler scored 26 points on 12-for-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds during his auspicious debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 127-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points in three quarters and Austin Reaves added 23 as the Lakers began life after LeBron James with a thrashing of the Warriors, who got 23 points from Stephen Curry to begin his 18th season.

Elsewhere, Atlanta beat Orlando 132-125, Washington topped Milwaukee, 128-116, Minnesota routed Miami, 131-106, Charlotte defeated Brooklyn 110-103, Toronto walloped Chicago 135-92, Indiana nipped New Orleans 123-120, Memphis tripped Utah 123-103, Houston bombed Dallas 128-110, Portland shellacked Phoenix 124-83, and LA Clippers mauled Sacramento 121-96.

NBA on DISNEY+ launched

LA-GSW was a match featured in an exclusive watch party, streamed live as part of Disney+ Philippines’ Super Sports Week from Oct. 19-25, officially launching ESPN on Disney+ in the Philippines.

With its new brand campaign, Ito ang Homecourt Mo!, ESPN on Disney+ welcomes sports fans in the Philippines to a new home ground for NBA games. Subscribers can access live events, on-demand replays, studio shows, documentaries and original programming through ESPN on Disney+.

Subscribers can also stream all Christmas Day games, including a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers, with LeBron James facing his former team. The excitement continues into the postseason.

The Western Conference Finals will stream live on Disney+, while the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals will be available on demand.