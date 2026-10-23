Will ‘Blitz Kid’ live up to moniker ?

When unbeaten Filipino minimumweight contender Zyvyr Medecilo went to Yokohama on a sparring contract three weeks ago, he never thought of fighting for a world boxing title in three months. Apparently, WBA 105-pound champion Takeshi Ishii was shopping for a challenger and promoter Hideyuki Ohashi brought in Medecilo to size him up as a possible opponent.

A day after Medecilo landed in Japan, he was offered to face Ishii on the undercard of the Masamichi Yabuki-Miel Fajardo bout for the IBF flyweight crown in Tokyo on Nov. 26. The Ishii camp looked for a brawler who would engage the champ and on his first day of sparring, Medecilo did exactly what the scouts wanted to see only by accident. Medecilo is actually a technical boxer with a classic stick-and-run routine. But in sparring in Yokohama, he decided to slug it out, not knowing that was what Ishii’s scouts were eyeing. All Medecilo aimed to do was to impress the Japanese onlookers and he did.

Medecilo said when he got the offer, the first thing that entered his mind was to go home. But the Japanese hosts kept him in the gym for three weeks, videoing his every move from working the heavy bag to punching the speed ball to shadow-boxing. Finally, Medecilo returned to Manila last week and immediately, went to the Elorde Gym on Sucat to hook up with trainer Erickson Asilo.

If Medecilo dethrones Ishii, he’ll be the fastest Filipino to win a world title on his 10th fight and justify his moniker the “Blitz Kid.” Malcolm Tunacao set the record when he bagged the WBC flyweight crown on his 11th fight in 2000. Medecilo has never fought overseas in compiling a 9-0 record, with five KOs.

Ishii is a bomber who doesn’t believe in holding back. He’ll charge in for the kill at the opening bell. Last September, Ishii demolished Puerto Rican Wilfredo Mendez at 1:05 of the first round to capture the vacant WBA title in Yokohama. The former kickboxer’s record is 12-1, with nine KOs and his victims include Filipinos Jake Amparo and John Kevin Jimenez. His only loss was on a split decision to Filipino Lito Dante, now based in the US. In a Facebook message, Dante advised Medecilo not to engage Ishii in a slugfest and to box from a distance.

Matchmaker Anthony Arieta said Medecilo’s title crack was unexpected, considering he’s only ranked No. 14 by IBF although No. 8 by WBC and WBO. “We accepted the match because we want the history to become the fastest Filipino pro boxer to become a world champion,” said Arieta. “He will be up against the odds. Ishii is a puncher but our guy has skills and ring smartness na pwede makasira ng laban ni Ishii so we think we have a good chance to win. Pumayag kami sa laban kasi it’s Zyvyr’s opportunity to fight for a world title.”

Last week, Medecilo was at the Elorde Gym when Manny Pacquiao dropped by. “Sinabi ko kay Sir Manny na taga Polomolok ako,” he said. Pacquiao wished him the best of luck and told him to put in the work in the gym to be ready for a hard fight. Medecilo said he was star-struck and could hardly speak but was inspired by the experience. He recently sparred six rounds with IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran and held his own, raising expectations that Ishii may regret getting what he wished for.ae