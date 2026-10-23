Gin Kings out to seal playoff entry

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a crucial PBA Governors’ Cup duel against Blackwater that looks all too familiar for Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Last game of the group stage, two ways to advance to the playoffs.

Seal it with a win. Or at the very least, get the Last-8 ticket by emerging on top of a potential three-way tie at 4-6 with Meralco and the Bossing (3-6) after tiebreak.

Thanks to their +30 points differential against the Bolts (+7) and Pat Aquino’s Bossing (-37), the Gin Kings can still afford to drop tonight’s Group B windup at Ynares Center-Antipolo and move forward – as long as the losing margin won’t reach 24.

Otherwise, it would drag Cone and his bunch to second among the three, allowing Meralco to catch the last bus to the crossover quarters instead.

For the Bossing to overtake the two in a tiebreaker, they must to beat Ginebra by a whopping 45 points.