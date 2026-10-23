Avaricio edges Lee for South Pacific title

MANILA, Philippines — Chanelle Avaricio silenced a crowded title chase with an early eagle, then leaned on her precision, patience and steely resolve to thwart Tiffany Lee’s blistering backside charge and capture the ICTSI South Pacific Classic by one yesterday.

In sweltering conditions at the South Pacific Golf Club in Davao City, Avaricio delivered a closing three-under 69 for an eight-under 209 total in the 54-hole championship.

What appeared to be a runaway victory turned into a nerve-wracking battle down the stretch. Avaricio and Lee traded blows in a gripping finish that once again underscored the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s penchant for last-hole drama. In the end, Avaricio took the victory worth P142,250.

Meanwhile, Clyde Mondilla fired an eight-under 64 under preferred lies to storm from four shots down into the outright lead after the third round of PGT play.

The Bukidnon ace opened with four straight birdies, erased his deficit to catch halfway leader Lee Song at 13-under, then sustained the charge over the remaining holes to seize the solo lead at 16-under 200.

The Korean, after earlier rounds of 67 and 65, carded a 69 for a 201.