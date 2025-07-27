TNT's Erram says he has ACL injury

TNT's Poy Erram (7) shoots over the defense of San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo during the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT’s Poy Erram has suffered an ACL injury, the Tropang 5G big man said, a few days after the team finished runner-up in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Erram, who played three games in TNT’s 2-4 finals loss against the San Miguel Beermen, broke the news in an Instagram post Sunday.

“With a heavy heart, I share that I’ve suffered an ACL injury. It’s painful, it’s frustrating, and I have every reason to be mad. But I also know that God has a greater plan for me,” he said in the social media post.

“This setback will only make me stronger physically, mentally, and spiritually. I trust that this journey will bring me even closer to Him,” he added.

The 6-foot-7 center averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game to go with 2.0 blocks a contest in the best-of-seven series.

He hurt his ankle in Game 2 of the series and did not play in Game 3, arriving at the arena wearing an aircast.

But he suited up in Game 4, playing in 18 minutes and 31 seconds, finishing six points and four rebounds.

After the 105-91 Game 4 loss that pushed TNT to a 1-3 deficit, Erram did not play in the finals further after suffering a meniscus tear, which, he said, would take about three to four months.

“To all the fans: Thank you for your unwavering support. Your love means more than words can express,” Erram said.

“This is not the end. Just a new chapter in the story He’s writing for me.”