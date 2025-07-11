MascariÃ±as fancied for S2 repeat

Mascariñas fancied for S2 repeat

MANILA, Philippines — Lord Cedric Mascariñas looks to capitalize once again on his superb biking prowess as he aims for back-to-back victories in the men’s division of the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a sub-category of the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Bohol, which unfolds this Sunday at the scenic Panglao Island.

Mascariñas dominated last year’s staging of the short-distance race series, using a powerful bike leg to clinch the overall title in the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run course set at the Bellevue Resort’s scenic beachside.

Dubbed as S2, the Sunrise Sprint is crafted to cater to aspiring triathletes – those new to the sport, returning athletes rekindling their competitive fire, and individuals seeking to immerse themselves in the multisport discipline.