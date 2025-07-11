^

Sports

Mascariñas fancied for S2 repeat

The Philippine Star
July 11, 2025 | 12:00am
MascariÃ±as fancied for S2 repeat
Lord Cedric Mascariñas
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Lord Cedric Mascariñas looks to capitalize once again on his superb biking prowess as he aims for back-to-back victories in the men’s division of the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a sub-category of the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Bohol, which unfolds this Sunday at the scenic Panglao Island.

Mascariñas dominated last year’s staging of the short-distance race series, using a powerful bike leg to clinch the overall title in the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run course set at the Bellevue Resort’s scenic beachside.

Dubbed as S2, the Sunrise Sprint is crafted to cater to aspiring triathletes – those new to the sport, returning athletes rekindling their competitive fire, and individuals seeking to immerse themselves in the multisport discipline.

LORD CEDRIC MASCARIÃ±AS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
play

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the highly-anticipated 31st edition of the Association of Firearms and...
Sports
fbtw
'Monster' Inoue to defend belts vs Akhmadaliev in Japan

'Monster' Inoue to defend belts vs Akhmadaliev in Japan

9 hours ago
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue announced Thursday that he will defend his titles against...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return
play

Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip wingman Javi Gomez-de Liano said that he is not ruling out a return to the PBA, after being terminated...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka targets Wimbledon final as Swiatek showdown looms

Sabalenka targets Wimbledon final as Swiatek showdown looms

7 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka is closing in on a fourth straight Grand Slam final and a potential Wimbledon showdown with fierce rival Iga...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Champion shooters feted in AFAD show

Champion shooters feted in AFAD show

By John Bryan Ulanday | 36 minutes ago
Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the 31st Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

36 minutes ago
Denise Mendoza cooled off after an astonishing opening round but still wrapped up a commanding 32-stroke triumph in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Barrios not to go easy on Pacman

Barrios not to go easy on Pacman

By Dino Maragay | 36 minutes ago
World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios believes he won’t be defending his title next week against...
Sports
fbtw

Memories of Cutillas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 36 minutes ago
The Moran brothers Danny and Mike were fixtures on the Philippine national football teams that Juan Cutillas coached in the 1970s.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with