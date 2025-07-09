^

Sports

Strong Group opens Jones Cup title defense vs rival Chinese Taipei-A

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 7:41pm
Strong Group opens Jones Cup title defense vs rival Chinese Taipei-A
SGA head coach Charles Tiu (middle)
(Strong Group Athletics via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas will have a baptism of fire in its Jones Cup title defense.

As the team takes on a “much-improved” Chinese Taipei-A squad in its first game of the competition, SGA head coach Charles Tiu said he is expecting a tougher matchup this time around. 

The Philippine-based squad, last season, won the championship against the same foe after outlasting them in overtime, 83-79. 

But this time around, SGA will start off its title defense against that same squad.  

After their open practice on Wednesday, Tiu said that he is hoping that they would have gotten more practice time as they take on their rivals. 

“I wish we had an extra game to prepare for them. Then, they have a little bit of a warm-up game. But we've been following them,” the mentor told reporters. 

“They really improved so much. Their home court, of course, is a big factor. But their core has been solid. They've been improving,” he added. 

Another factor for SGA is that they will not have star guard Kiefer Ravena for at least the first two games due to prior commitments.

Ravena’s early absence will be huge, Tiu said, since he “has got a really big role in the team.”
 
“I'm expecting a tougher game. They're much better than when we played them last year.” 

SGA is made up of Javi Gomez-de Liano, Kiefer Ravena, Jason Brickman, Dave Ildefonso, Rhenz Abando, Angelo Kouame, Geo Chiu, reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag, as well as DJ Fenner, Tajuan Agee, Andre Roberson and Ian Miller. 

Only Agee, Fenner, Ravena, Abando and Kouame are the holdovers from last season’s championship team.

One of the biggest challenges for SGA, Tiu said, is “getting used to the new guys.”

“But that's why, as I mentioned, we try to keep the guys intact as much as possible. I think only Ian Miller is the guy who I just met for the first time. But I think it's just getting them reps, getting them in a system,” he said. 

“It's not exactly easy. That's why we have to keep things as simple as possible… I think that's the key. You don't want to try to do too much. Just let them play, try to put them in some structure. And hopefully, build the chemistry.” 

The SGA-Chinese Taipei A matchup will be on Sunday, July 13, at 7 p.m. 

After that, the Philippine squad will take on Japan, Qatar, Australia United, Chinese Taipei-White, Malaysia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the succeeding days. 

BASKETBALL

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS

WILLIAM JONES CUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

11 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Wimbledon semifinals for a third successive year as the defending champion demolished Cameron...
Sports
fbtw
Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before shooting her shot in another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Eala to start hard court gigs in Canada

Eala to start hard court gigs in Canada

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before taking a shot at another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino spikers test roster depth in SEA V.League

Filipino spikers test roster depth in SEA V.League

3 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas showcases its depth a little over two months before the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship as it...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will be entering their fight next week each armed with key weapons. And it will be a matter...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mendoza pulls off stellar play in JPGT South Pacific opener

Mendoza pulls off stellar play in JPGT South Pacific opener

5 hours ago
The youngest guns rose to the occasion in the opening round of the ICTSI South Pacific Junior PGT Championship. But none came...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to send record 1,600 athletes to Thailand SEA Games

Philippines to send record 1,600 athletes to Thailand SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
With full backing from the government, the Philippines is fielding in its biggest delegation to date in the 33rd Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Hernandez keys Batangas stunner vs Pampanga in MPBL

Hernandez keys Batangas stunner vs Pampanga in MPBL

6 hours ago
Levi Hernandez cut loose and drove in with 1.1 seconds left to lift Batangas City Tanduay past Pampanga, 65-64, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Alba charges up Akari in PVL

Alba charges up Akari in PVL

6 hours ago
Setter Marionne Angelique “Mars” Alba has officially joined the Akari Charges, signaling the team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with