Hernandez keys Batangas stunner vs Pampanga in MPBL

Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 2:27pm
Levi Hernandez turns hero for Batangas.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Levi Hernandez cut loose and drove in with 1.1 seconds left to lift Batangas City Tanduay past Pampanga, 65-64, on Tuesday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Hernandez got the ball from Ced Ablaza on a well-executed drawn-up play that reversed the outcome after Archie Concepcion gave Pampanga back the lead with a one-handed floater from the corner.

The Rum Masters, the 2018 MPBL inaugural champions, extended their hot streak to five and climbed to 12-7 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Giant Lanterns, the reigning back-to-back titlists, saw their four-game run broken and dropped to 14-5 in the chase for playoff berths.

Compiling 26 points, including four triples, and six rebounds, Hernandez clinched Best Player honors as he proved to be the biggest thorn for the Giant Lanterns, who led by as many as 27-12.

Ablaza supported with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, followed by homegrown MJ Dela Virgen with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Pampanga got 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jhan Nermal; 11 points and five rebounds from Concepcion; eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists from Larry Muyang; and nine points, eight rebounds and two assists from Jhaymo Eguilos, a stalwart of Batangas' champion team.

Sarangani, powered by returnee Jeff Viernes and acquisition Migs Pascual, routed Marikina, 96-83, earlier.

Viernes, who in 2023 set the MPBL individual scoring record with 50 points for Sarangani, posted 26 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals to earn Best Player honors.

Pascual, a former San Sebastian College star, contributed 10 points, two rebounds and two assists to complement Jeymark Mallari's 11 points and three rebounds and help the Sarangani Grippers improve to 7-12.

Marikina tumbled to 4-15 despite Ace Russel Tiamzon's 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Deo Timajo's 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Binan Tatak Gel found the right recruit in Warren Bonifacio and routed Manila Batang Quiapo, 99-62, in the opener.

The 6-foot-5 Bonifacio, acquired from the Pasay Voyagers, proved his worth with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in a 16-minute, 53-second stint to earn Best Player honors and power Binan to an 11-7 card.

With Binan ahead throughout and by as much as 42, 81-39, Coach Boyet Fernandez had the luxury of fielding his second stringers, including homegrown actor Ronie Alonte, who delivered with 15 points, including two triples, and three assists.

Jaymar Gimpayan delivered 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks; Kenny Roger Rocacurva 12 points, six rebounds and two assists; and Renzo Subido nine points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists for Binan.

Manila, which tumbled to 2-16, drew 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists from Alfred Sedillo; 16 points, three assists and two rebounds from Achie Inigo; and six points, 13 rebounds and three assists from Joe Gomez De Liano.

The MPBL resumes on Thursday at the Cuneta Astrodome with games pitting Gensan against Paranaque at 4 p.m., Davao versus Quezon Province at 6 p.m., and Pasay against Muntinlupa at 8 p.m.

LEVI HERNANDEZ

MPBL
