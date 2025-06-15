^

Spaun stays in hunt for major breakthrough despite last-hole stumble

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 12:25pm
Spaun stays in hunt for major breakthrough despite last-hole stumble
J.J. Spaun of the United States walks off the ninth green after finishing his round during the first round of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Despite stumbling with a bogey on the 18th hole for the second straight day, Filipino-American J.J. Spaun remained firmly in contention for a major title breakthrough, relying on steady driving and brilliant putting to navigate the punishing conditions in a rain-lashed, wind-battered third round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Spaun stayed in lockstep with fellow frontrunner Sam Burns through most of the day, flashing composure under pressure and sinking a clutch birdie putt on the par-4 17th to draw even at four-under. But an errant drive into Oakmont’s notorious rough on the final hole, followed by a shaky bunker shot that left him a challenging 20-footer for par, led to a closing bogey and a one-under 69.

Still, his 54-hole total of 207 kept him just a stroke behind Burns, who also carded a 69, and in a share of second with resurgent veteran Adam Scott. The Aussie charged into contention with a sizzling back-nine stretch, birdieing three of the final six holes en route to a 67.

With Norway’s Viktor Hovland lurking at 209 after a 70 and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz firing a day-best 67 to move to 210, the stage is set for a dramatic final-round shootout in one of golf’s toughest tests.

The historic Oakmont course, a par-70 layout softened slightly by intermittent rains, still proved treacherous for any wayward shots, especially into its thick rough and slick, undulating greens.

Tyrrell Hatton carded a gritty 68 to join Thriston Lawrence (70) at 211, tied for sixth, while Denmark’s Rasmus Neergard-Petersen landed solo eighth at 212, setting up a wild Sunday finish in the PGA Tour’s marquee $21.5-million major championship.

Spaun began the round with a flourish, draining a 10-foot birdie putt on the opening hole to catch overnight leader Burns. A poor drive on the third led to a dropped shot, but Spaun bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 fourth.

He then settled into a rhythm, reeling off 12 consecutive pars – some nervy – as several birdie putts inside 10 feet either came up short or veered just off line.

Still, his resilience kept him in prime position entering the final round, where mental fortitude and shotmaking precision will be paramount. With no lead ever safe at Oakmont, and a crowded leaderboard brimming with major champions and hungry challengers, Sunday promises a fierce, no-holds-barred finale.

