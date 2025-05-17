DAYO23 streetball tourney returns with two-day event

DAYO23 will be back in action on May 24 to 25.

MANILA, Philippines — The streetball tournament of the summer is returning on the court this year.

Jordan Brand and Titan are bringing back DAYO23, a two-day invitational streetball tournament, next week.

There, hoopers, artists and basketball lovers are set to battle it out on the hardcourt.

This year’s DAYO23 will be held at the iconic basketball court located under the Mabini Bridge in the middle of a bustling neighborhood in Barangay 830 in Manila, on May 24 and 25.

“The refurbished court will serve as the battleground for 5-on-5 basketball games played with pure passion as only the game is played in city streets — all-out, raw and full of swag,” Jordan Brand said in a statement.

Teams from across the Philippines, including Cebu, Binan, Cainta and Davao City, are expected to see action in the men’s division.

A team headlined by Gilas players and former UAAP standouts, together with female ballers from Davao and Cebu make up the women’s division.

Aside from the five-a-side games, there will be a 1-on-1 tournament featuring top Filipino streetballers aged 18 and below, live performances by the biggest names in Filipino hip-hop, appearances by Jordan Brand athletes, music by local DJs and the Baller Room crew, street food and summer drinks.

The event will also set up a DAYO23 Hoopbus Jeepney, where they will release exclusive Dayo23 tees and give fans the opportunity to trial the Luka .77 in the activation space.

“The Jordan Brand continues to live up to its commitment of serving the country’s youth by growing local basketball and providing access to the vibrant and diverse Filipino basketball culture,” the brand said.

Those who want to take part in the event can sign up at nike.com/ph.