^

Sports

DAYO23 streetball tourney returns with two-day event

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 17, 2025 | 11:41am
DAYO23 streetball tourney returns with two-day event
DAYO23 will be back in action on May 24 to 25.
(Jordan Brand)

MANILA, Philippines — The streetball tournament of the summer is returning on the court this year. 

Jordan Brand and Titan are bringing back DAYO23, a two-day invitational streetball tournament, next week. 

There, hoopers, artists and basketball lovers are set to battle it out on the hardcourt. 

This year’s DAYO23 will be held at the iconic basketball court located under the Mabini Bridge in the middle of a bustling neighborhood in Barangay 830 in Manila, on May 24 and 25. 

“The refurbished court will serve as the battleground for 5-on-5 basketball games played with pure passion as only the game is played in city streets — all-out, raw and full of swag,” Jordan Brand said in a statement. 

Teams from across the Philippines, including Cebu, Binan, Cainta and Davao City, are expected to see action in the men’s division.

A team headlined by Gilas players and former UAAP standouts, together with female ballers from Davao and Cebu make up the women’s division.

Aside from the five-a-side games, there will be a 1-on-1 tournament featuring top Filipino streetballers aged 18 and below, live performances by the biggest names in Filipino hip-hop, appearances by Jordan Brand athletes, music by local DJs and the Baller Room crew, street food and summer drinks.

The event will also set up a DAYO23 Hoopbus Jeepney, where they will release exclusive Dayo23 tees and give fans the opportunity to trial the Luka .77 in the activation space.

“The Jordan Brand continues to live up to its commitment of serving the country’s youth by growing local basketball and providing access to the vibrant and diverse Filipino basketball culture,” the brand said.

Those who want to take part in the event can sign up at nike.com/ph.

BASKETBALL

JORDAN BRAND
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jokic, Strawther help Nuggets stay alive, force Game 7 vs Thunder

Jokic, Strawther help Nuggets stay alive, force Game 7 vs Thunder

1 day ago
Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and unheralded bench player Julian Strawther produced a crucial late burst of scoring as the...
Sports
fbtw
T&rsquo;wolves oust Warriors, Celtics stay alive

T’wolves oust Warriors, Celtics stay alive

1 day ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Golden State Warriors to advance to the NBA Western Conference finals on Wednesday as...
Sports
fbtw
Curry upbeat on Warriors future despite NBA playoff exit

Curry upbeat on Warriors future despite NBA playoff exit

1 day ago
Stephen Curry said he is excited about the Golden State Warriors' ability to challenge for more championships in the future...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner in semis, Gauff in final

Sinner in semis, Gauff in final

13 hours ago
Jannik Sinner marched into the semifinals of the Italian Open on Thursday after destroying Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-0,...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Timberwolves oust Warriors, punch Western Finals ticket

NBA: Timberwolves oust Warriors, punch Western Finals ticket

2 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Golden State Warriors to advance to the NBA Western Conference finals on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Letran in Final 4

Letran in Final 4

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Letran went to super rookie Vanessa Sarie in the fifth and final set when it erased a seven-point deficit and escaped with...
Sports
fbtw
LTSA gymnasts lead Philippines team to Korea

LTSA gymnasts lead Philippines team to Korea

13 hours ago
In a breakthrough development, the Philippines is fielding a full team of junior athletes to an international event –...
Sports
fbtw
Taduran locked, loaded

Taduran locked, loaded

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
There was quiet confidence in IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran as he gamely exchanged big punches with lightflyweight...
Sports
fbtw
Go pushes for stronger national sports program

Go pushes for stronger national sports program

13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has reaffirmed his resolve to strengthen grassroots sports development and prioritize legislation that benefits...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with