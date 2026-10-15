Ocular Pharmacologists Special Certification Computer-Based Licensure Examination
October 15, 2026 | 7:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 2 passed the Ocular Pharmacologists Special Certification Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in N. C. R. last September 2026.
Successful Examinee in the Ocular Pharmacologists Special Certification Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on September 28, 2026 released on October 15, 2026
1 ADOBAS, YANCY LEVI ORITO
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