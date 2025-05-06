PBA Player of the Week Baltazar slowly reaching his potential with Converge

MANILA, Philippines — Top rookie pick Justine Baltazar’s potential is unraveling the more he gets accustomed to the PBA’s brand of play, and Converge is gratefully reaping the fruit in the Philippine Cup.

After getting his feet wet in the Commissioner’s Cup, the 6-foot-9 Baltazar has asserted himself as a major frontcourt force, using his size and length to help the FiberXers win extra possession under the boards and extinguish threat of penetrating opponents.

Baltazar’s value as one-half of Converge vaunted “Twin Tower” combo with Justin Arana was in full display when the FiberXers dominated Rain or Shine, 107-97, for their third straight win and 4-2 overall in the All-Filipino conference elims.

The 29-year-old big man, who joined Converge in the mid-season conference after completing his stint with MPBL titlist Pampanga Giant Lanterns, hauled down a personal season-high and league conference high 22 rebounds to go with his 13 points.

He also accounted for three assists, three blocks and one steal in a brilliant performance that earned him the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period April 30 to May 5.

Baltazar edged the likes of TNT’s Calvin Oftana, who dished out a monster 23-21 game in leading his team to a breakthrough 89-84 win over San Miguel, NLEX’s Robert Bolick, who delivered in the crunch as the Road Warriors rolled to a third straight W at the expense of Blackwater, 80-72, and Zav Lucero, who posted 17-9 in unbeaten pacesetter Magnolia’s 127-94 thrashing of Terrafirma, for the weekly citation.