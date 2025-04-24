^

Sports

South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 6:11pm
South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1
Joo Dae Young of South Korea raises his arms in victory.
Tour of Luzon

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte — It will be a long, long race for Filipino cyclists.

This became apparent when South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team flexed his muscle early when he dominated relatively flat but long 190.2-kilometer Stage 1 of the MPTC Tour of Luzon: Great Revival that started and ended in this quiet but scenic town near the ages old World Heritage Site — the San Agustin or Paoay Church.

The stocky, 29-year-old two-time Korean national champion was all business from the start, when he and Standard Insurance’s Jan Paul Morales broke away early before the former left the latter in the final 30km stretch to take the opening stage by storm.

When Joo reached the finish line, he raised his two hands in triumph and was met by an adoring crowd who waited for hours to witness who will take the first stage of this 1,074km, eight-stage summer cycling spectacle, which officially ushered in this fabled race’s much-awaited revival.

“My plan is I want a solo finish in this race,” said a jubilant Joo, who clocked four hours, 13 minutes and two seconds.

It was a dominating effort for Joo, who finished more than four and a half minutes ahead of the chase pack that included Standard Insurance team captain Ronald Oranza and Go for Gold’s Aidan James Mendoza, who ended up second and third in 4:17:24 and 4:17:29, respectively.

The 39-year-old Morales, who was with Joo most of the stage, faded amid Joo’s show of force and the scorching heat and. To make things worse, Morales crashed entering the final 400-meter stretch.

“I was bumped,” said a dazed Morales, who was relegated to the last place of their group due to the crash, along with Exodus Army’s Wenz Desabelle and Genovibo Gocotano III and Go for Gold’s Jaypee Olarte.

But if there’s any consolation for Morales, he took two of the three intermediate sprints in the race.

What made it more impressive was the fact that Joo was a picture of calm compared to the Filipinos like Oranza, a former Ronda champion himself who had cramps on both his legs after the finish, and Morales, who sustained bruises.

“Yes,” said Joo, who was drinking his Coke Zero entering their hotel at the Plaza del Norte in Laoag, when asked if he wanted to become champion here.

Heat wasn’t a problem too for Joo.

“Two weeks ago in Korea, we had heat training every day. It was very hot in the first 10km, but after that, I just put ice and drank cold water,” he said.

Making the locals’ chances dimmer was Oranza’s gloomy prognosis.

“He’s really strong because we have competed against him in the Asian Games and Asian Championships. He can carry that lead until the end,” said the Villasis, Pangasinan native.

From the original 119 riders, the field was reduced to 110 entering the 68.5km Paoay to Vigan Stage 2 Team Time Trial.

CYCLING

JOO DAE YOUNG

TOUR OF LUZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend

Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend

8 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the annual All-Star Weekend will most likely be cancelled. 
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek hardened by going 'through the worst' after doping ban

Swiatek hardened by going 'through the worst' after doping ban

8 hours ago
Iga Swiatek admits the strict doping protocols can be stressful for players but feels like she has "been through the...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilas tame Growling Tigresses to become first ever WMPBL champs

Aguilas tame Growling Tigresses to become first ever WMPBL champs

8 hours ago
Pilipinas Aguilas etched their name into the history books after overpowering a gritty University of Santo Tomas squad, 54-45,...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret ends VCT Pacific Stage 1 with first win of 2025

Team Secret ends VCT Pacific Stage 1 with first win of 2025

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret ended its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 1 campaign on a high note...
Sports
fbtw
Bugna the player to beat in PPS Aklan netfest

Bugna the player to beat in PPS Aklan netfest

8 hours ago
A determined lineup of rising tennis stars is out to challenge La Carlota City sensation Kathryn Bugna as the Aklan National...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anciano, Tambalque rule JPGT Sherwood golf tilt

Anciano, Tambalque rule JPGT Sherwood golf tilt

4 hours ago
Rafa Anciano shook off the ghosts of her final-round collapse at Eagle Ridge, displaying remarkable composure and maturity...
Sports
fbtw
Green erupts for 38 points as Rockets equalize vs Warriors

Green erupts for 38 points as Rockets equalize vs Warriors

4 hours ago
Jalen Green scored 38 points and the host Houston beat Golden State, 109-94, to level their Western Conference series at...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum-less Celtics win to join Cavs with 2-0 NBA playoff edge

Tatum-less Celtics win to join Cavs with 2-0 NBA playoff edge

7 hours ago
Bloodied and bruised, the defending champion Boston Celtics outlasted Orlando to seize command of their NBA playoff series...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defense

Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defense

9 hours ago
Iga Swiatek says she has grown accustomed to the high pressure of expectations she shoulders each clay-court season, and that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with