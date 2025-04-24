WMPBL to turn pro amid successful maiden season

League officials and staff members pose after Game 3 of the finals at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila Wednesday night.

MANILA, Philippines — The Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League wrapped up its inaugural Invitational Tournament on Wednesday evening, with Pilipinas Aguilas emerging victorious and taking home the first-ever league championship.

Following a close loss in Game 2, the Aguilas clinched the WMPBL title after overcoming a slow start and leaning on their experience to outlast the University of Santo Tomas, 54-45, in an intense Game 3 — a fitting conclusion to what had been a high-action tournament.

“Nakikita ko ‘yung games, how exciting it is,” said WMPBL commissioner Haydee Ong. “’Yung involvement ng mga fans — very into it sila every time may laro tayo, especially sa finals. Very engaged ‘yung audience. From Game 1, Game 2, Game 3, nag-increase ‘yung viewership natin.”

Capping the tournament in spectacular fashion, the thrilling finals series between the Pilipinas Aguilas and the Growling Tigresses delivered a back-and-forth battle that showcased elite-level competition — clear proof that the league is ready to take the next step.

The tournament, under the leadership of league president John Kallos and supported by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list, not only provided a platform for athletes to shine but also validated the belief that there’s strong demand for women’s basketball in the country.

With the successful staging of its inaugural tournament, the WMPBL has taken a huge leap by turning professional in hopes of providing a permanent home to Filipina ballers who wish to pursue a career in basketball beyond college and national team opportunities.

“Turning pro means we’re no longer just proving we belong; we’re building a future. The WMPBL is here to stay, and we’re ready to give Filipina athletes a real career path in the sport they love,” said Kallos.

For Ong, the moment is personal.

“Ako, dream ko talaga kahit nung naglalaro pa ako is to have a platform for women’s basketball to showcase their skills and talent,” she shared. “Kung hindi man dumating sa panahon ko, I think ngayon, this is a great opportunity for the future and present generation of women’s ballers — na parang meron pa silang career na mapupuntahan right after college. Hindi lang sa national team. So ngayon, mas lumaki ‘yung oportunidad na mas maraming makapaglaro na women ballers dito.”

With its professional era about to begin, Ong is now focused on ensuring the league’s long-term sustainability.

That means implementing clear standards and screening teams carefully ahead of the league’s first full professional season later this year, which is also backed by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

“Of course, I’m one of the happiest na magtutuloy na siya into a pro league,” said Ong. “But of course, marami kaming dapat gawin for the league to be sustainable. Kailangan muna maging stable ‘yung liga namin, and very important ‘yung team criteria — who we will choose to join the first regular season of the WMPBL. So we will scrutinize lahat talaga para mas gumanda ‘yung liga.”