'Blow-By-Blow': Ex-champ Cuarto collides with Magramo at Okada

Former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto (right) and Arvin Magramo size each other up on the eve of their clash for the vacant WBC International light-flyweight crown during Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow at Okada Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto takes another step toward redemption as he faces Arvin Magramo for the vacant World Boxing Council International light-flyweight crown Thursday at Okada Manila.

Serving as the main event of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow eight-bout card before the second Pacquiao-Elorde Awards, Cuarto and Magramo have both promised to provide fistic fireworks.

Cuarto, who was the International Boxing Federation mini-flyweight titlist from 2021-2022, enters the scheduled 10-round contest armed with a 23-7-2 with 13 knockouts. For his part, Magramo parades an 18-2-1 slate with 11 wins inside the distance, making this San Miguel Beer-backed slugfest mouthwatering.

The first bell is at 1 p.m., and expected to grab the spotlight is the return of unbeaten lightweight Eman Bacosa, who battles Arnaud Darius Makita, a Congolese based in Davao City.

“Blow-By-Blow is once again at the forefront of putting premium on Philippine boxing with this latest show at Okada,” Pacquiao, a product of the weekly boxing show, said.

“This is a special card we have assembled since it will serve as the appetizer to the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards,” added the eight-division legend, whose program is shown at primetime every Sunday on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

Since reviving Blow-By-Blow in November 2022, Pacquiao has been assuring not just boxers but Philippine boxing in general the opportunity to earn almost on a monthly basis.

Blow-By-Blow is being ran by Marife Barrera and matchmaker Art Monis.