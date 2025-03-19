'Blow-By-Blow': Ex-champ Cuarto collides with Magramo at Okada
MANILA, Philippines — Former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto takes another step toward redemption as he faces Arvin Magramo for the vacant World Boxing Council International light-flyweight crown Thursday at Okada Manila.
Serving as the main event of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow eight-bout card before the second Pacquiao-Elorde Awards, Cuarto and Magramo have both promised to provide fistic fireworks.
Cuarto, who was the International Boxing Federation mini-flyweight titlist from 2021-2022, enters the scheduled 10-round contest armed with a 23-7-2 with 13 knockouts. For his part, Magramo parades an 18-2-1 slate with 11 wins inside the distance, making this San Miguel Beer-backed slugfest mouthwatering.
The first bell is at 1 p.m., and expected to grab the spotlight is the return of unbeaten lightweight Eman Bacosa, who battles Arnaud Darius Makita, a Congolese based in Davao City.
“Blow-By-Blow is once again at the forefront of putting premium on Philippine boxing with this latest show at Okada,” Pacquiao, a product of the weekly boxing show, said.
“This is a special card we have assembled since it will serve as the appetizer to the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards,” added the eight-division legend, whose program is shown at primetime every Sunday on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.
Since reviving Blow-By-Blow in November 2022, Pacquiao has been assuring not just boxers but Philippine boxing in general the opportunity to earn almost on a monthly basis.
Blow-By-Blow is being ran by Marife Barrera and matchmaker Art Monis.
