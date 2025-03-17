^

Sports

Mid-round miscues stymie Guce’s title drive; Kim triumphs

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 1:25pm
Mid-round miscues stymie Guceâ€™s title drive; Kim triumphs
Clariss Guce of the Philippines plays her shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.
Alika Jenner / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce came out firing in the final round of the IOC Golf Classic in Longwood, Florida, but a series of crucial setbacks late on the front nine denied her a shot at the title.

The two-time Epson Tour champion settled for a tie at third place, as American Gina Kim emerged victorious with a final-round 68 to finish at 11-under 202 at the par-71 Alaqua Country Club on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Guce had positioned herself well early on, carding birdies on holes 3 and 7 to reach 8-under overall. At one point, she had pulled within one shot of Kim after seven holes, keeping her championship hopes alive.

However, consecutive bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 proved costly, halting her momentum and putting her in catch-up mode for the remainder of the round.

Despite an attempt to rally with birdies on Nos. 13 and 15, another bogey on the par-3 17th ultimately sealed her fate. She closed with a final-round 70 (35-35) for a three-day total of 206 (-7), sharing third place with Dana Fall, who matched par with a 71.

Guce moved into strong contention with a second round 66, pulling within two strokes off Kim.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Minji Kang mounted an impressive charge, firing a final-round 67 to finish at 10-under 203, falling just one stroke shy of forcing a playoff.

Pauline del Rosario, another Filipina competing in the Epson Tour circuit, saw her tournament hopes dwindle after a challenging final round. Despite a strong 69 in the second round, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker struggled on Sunday, carding a 75 that included a birdie-less 39 on the back nine. She finished at 2-over 215, placing in a tie for 51st place.

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Draper dashes Alcaraz&rsquo; 3-peat hopes

Draper dashes Alcaraz’ 3-peat hopes

14 hours ago
Jack Draper ended Carlos Alcaraz’s bid for a rare Indian Wells ATP Masters three-peat on Saturday, toppling the Spaniard...
Sports
fbtw
Jr. World bidders face tough challenges at TCC

Jr. World bidders face tough challenges at TCC

14 hours ago
While coveted spots in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, are on the line, the true challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
 Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino is doing it all.
Sports
fbtw

Mercenary basketball

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Three weeks ago, this writer asked whether or not there’s too much basketball in the country now.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs down Tigresses complete first round sweep

Lady Bulldogs down Tigresses complete first round sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Still unscathed.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ONIC Philippines snaps losing streak in Week 3 of MPL PH Season 15

ONIC Philippines snaps losing streak in Week 3 of MPL PH Season 15

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Defending champion ONIC Philippines appears to have overcome the championship curse as it ended its losing streak in the third...
Sports
fbtw
KABAKA cagefest tips off in Manila

KABAKA cagefest tips off in Manila

2 hours ago
KABAKA kicked off its summer inter-barangay basketball tournament over the weekend at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in partnership...
Sports
fbtw
PPS Kidapawan netfest: Gecosala, Gabaldon, Roberto stand out

PPS Kidapawan netfest: Gecosala, Gabaldon, Roberto stand out

2 hours ago
Jan Krelz Gecosala and Shaner Gabaldon lived up to expectations, securing two titles each in the younger divisions, while...
Sports
fbtw
Magic rally, halt Cavaliers&rsquo; 16-game win streak

Magic rally, halt Cavaliers’ 16-game win streak

2 hours ago
Paolo Banchero scored 24 points as the Orlando Magic overturned a 13-point deficit to end the Cleveland Cavaliers' 16-game...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with