Mid-round miscues stymie Guceâ€™s title drive; Kim triumphs

Mid-round miscues stymie Guce’s title drive; Kim triumphs

Clariss Guce of the Philippines plays her shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce came out firing in the final round of the IOC Golf Classic in Longwood, Florida, but a series of crucial setbacks late on the front nine denied her a shot at the title.

The two-time Epson Tour champion settled for a tie at third place, as American Gina Kim emerged victorious with a final-round 68 to finish at 11-under 202 at the par-71 Alaqua Country Club on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Guce had positioned herself well early on, carding birdies on holes 3 and 7 to reach 8-under overall. At one point, she had pulled within one shot of Kim after seven holes, keeping her championship hopes alive.

However, consecutive bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 proved costly, halting her momentum and putting her in catch-up mode for the remainder of the round.

Despite an attempt to rally with birdies on Nos. 13 and 15, another bogey on the par-3 17th ultimately sealed her fate. She closed with a final-round 70 (35-35) for a three-day total of 206 (-7), sharing third place with Dana Fall, who matched par with a 71.

Guce moved into strong contention with a second round 66, pulling within two strokes off Kim.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Minji Kang mounted an impressive charge, firing a final-round 67 to finish at 10-under 203, falling just one stroke shy of forcing a playoff.

Pauline del Rosario, another Filipina competing in the Epson Tour circuit, saw her tournament hopes dwindle after a challenging final round. Despite a strong 69 in the second round, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker struggled on Sunday, carding a 75 that included a birdie-less 39 on the back nine. She finished at 2-over 215, placing in a tie for 51st place.