Buhain Cup swimfest slated in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of swimmers are expected to participate in this weekend’s Buhain Cup set at the newly built Balayan Aquatics Center in Batangas.

The swimming tournament, organized by the Philippine Aquatics Inc., is expected to draw over 300 swimmers from invited schools, member clubs and local government units in the Southern Tagalog region.

PAI Secretary General and Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain said that the one-day event is part of the national governing body’s “relentless effort to identify talent and strengthen the grassroots sports program in the provinces”.

“The event culminates with a short program for the groundbreaking for the extension and improvement of the swimming pool. Kailangan ayusin natin itong facility para hindi lang taga-Balayan, o taga-Batangas bagkus para sa buong Pilipinas magamit itong ating mga batang swimmers,” Buhain said.

"Nakakataba po ng puso ang dami ng inaasahan natin na dadagsa sa acting munting paligsahan, na malaki naman ang magiging ambag hindi lang sa pagpapaunlad ng ating programa para sa kabataan sa palakasan ng swimming. Ngayon pa lang ang aming taus-pusong pasasalamat sa suporta,” he added.

The official also stressed the need for more swimming tournaments in the future, in a bid to “show the true potential of swimming” in the country.

“All 17 regional members are hosting tournaments monthly. On our side, PAI embarked on a series of events in both short and long courses on our calendar. We need to sustain the effort of our young swimmers to excel and make it to the national training pool,” Buhain said.

In last year’s Paris Olympics, two swimmers participated for the Philippines — Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch.

Meanwhile, PAI Executive Director Anthony Reyes said they will conduct a coach’s seminar on March 24-25.