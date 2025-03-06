Isulan tourney kicks off Mindanao leg of PPS netfest

MANILA, Philippines — The Gov. Datu Pax Ali Sangki Mangudadatu National Juniors Tennis Championships kick off Friday in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, marking the first leg of a three-stop Mindanao swing of the Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala nationwide circuit.

Nearly 150 young players will battle for top honors and ranking points across seven age-group divisions at the Isulan Capitol courts.

This Group 2 tournament promises high-intensity matches in all categories. Leading the charge for the boys’ 18-and-under title are Kurt Alcantara, Charles Gallo, Isaac Sanke and Tom Songcayauon, while Sanschena Francisco, Justine Gumbao, Haifa Mokalid and Atheenah Orlanda are among the favorites in the girls’ premier division.

The tournament serves as an essential platform for identifying and developing young talent, with an eye on future national team prospects.

Alcantara also holds the top seed in the 16-and-U category, facing tough competition from Carl Eduarte, Aljavan Lumambas and Juhnn Batilo. Meanwhile, Gumbao also leads the girls’ 16-and-U cast alongside Mariam Mokalam, Jacinth Quilban and Angel Maguad.

The 14-and-U class features a stacked 32-player draw, with Julius Otoc, Eduarte, Prince Centino and Kresthan Belacas set to showcase their skills. Gumbao, looking for a triple crown, will also compete in this division against Kathryina Makabangkit, Angel Maguad and Joyce Bautista.

In the boys’ 12-and-U category, Belacas faces stiff competition from Marco Pilapil, Al Jamer Ugalingan and Gabriel Francisco.

After Isulan, the Mindanao circuit moves to Kidapawan City on March 13-17, followed by Digos City on March 20-25. This nationwide talent search, sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and led by CEO Bobby Castro, aims to discover and nurture young tennis prospects.

For registration and inquiries, contact tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf and Sports, also features doubles events in the 10-and-U, 14-and-U, and 18-and-U categories for both boys and girls.