^

Sports

LeBron James breaches historic 50,000-point NBA scoring mark

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 12:01pm
LeBron James breaches historic 50,000-point NBA scoring mark
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a 3-point basket to score his 50,002 NBA regular season and playoff career points during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on March 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- More than fifty large for The King.

LeBron James has now scored more than 50,000 points in his career – both in the regular and postseason – being the first NBA player to do so.

He achieved the feat at the 8:34 mark of the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday morning (Manila time), giving him 50,002 points.

He received a pass from Luka Doncic and hoisted a 3-pointer up from the left wing. As his shot found the bottom of the net, the crowd erupted.

Only two other players have more than 40,000 points in all-time regular and postseason points.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is at second with 44,149 points followed by Karl Malone with 41,689. Kobe Bryant (39,283) and Michael Jordan (38,279) complete the top five.

Entering the Pelicans game, the 40-year-old James was at 49,999 career total points after scoring 17 points in the Lakers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers a couple of days ago.

As of posting time, Los Angeles is holding a 19-15 lead in the first quarter against New Orleans.

BASKETBALL

LEBRON JAMES

NBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Castro goes down swinging for TNT

Castro goes down swinging for TNT

17 hours ago
Jayson Castro won’t be around for TNT in their title bid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sustaining a ruptured...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

MPBL, Solar Sports sign broadcast deal

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned to a familiar partner in broadcasting games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Playing for pride

Playing for pride

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
With its back against the wall, NorthPort will play for pride and try to avoid a sweep in engaging Barangay Ginebra in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot

Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Maintaining striking distance from unbeaten champion National University is the coveted goal as red-hot University of Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Yeng, E-Painters out to tie series

Yeng, E-Painters out to tie series

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s a virtual do-or-die Game Four for Rain or Shine against TNT in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacatiw aims to end Mongolian&rsquo;s mastery over Filipino fighters

Pacatiw aims to end Mongolian’s mastery over Filipino fighters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
History will be on the side of Mongolian mixed martial artist Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as he faces Filipino contender Jeremy...
Sports
fbtw
Que eyes back-to-back wins in ICTSI Eagle Ridge golf tourney

Que eyes back-to-back wins in ICTSI Eagle Ridge golf tourney

2 hours ago
Angelo Que’s emphatic six-shot victory over rookie Carl Corpus at Pradera Verde reaffirmed that, like fine wine, the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs' Irving ruled out for season with ACL injury &mdash; reports

Mavs' Irving ruled out for season with ACL injury — reports

3 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks All Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate...
Sports
fbtw
Late run saves Akari

Late run saves Akari

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Akari overcame early struggles as it escaped with a 25-11, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9 victory over Farm Fresh yesterday to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with