LeBron James breaches historic 50,000-point NBA scoring mark
MANILA, Philippines -- More than fifty large for The King.
LeBron James has now scored more than 50,000 points in his career – both in the regular and postseason – being the first NBA player to do so.
He achieved the feat at the 8:34 mark of the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday morning (Manila time), giving him 50,002 points.
IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN ????????— NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2025
LeBron James becomes the first player to reach 50,000 career points (combined regular season & playoffs)! https://t.co/ZWTt7aYuwy pic.twitter.com/oa8Vxg99ac
He received a pass from Luka Doncic and hoisted a 3-pointer up from the left wing. As his shot found the bottom of the net, the crowd erupted.
Only two other players have more than 40,000 points in all-time regular and postseason points.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is at second with 44,149 points followed by Karl Malone with 41,689. Kobe Bryant (39,283) and Michael Jordan (38,279) complete the top five.
Entering the Pelicans game, the 40-year-old James was at 49,999 career total points after scoring 17 points in the Lakers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers a couple of days ago.
As of posting time, Los Angeles is holding a 19-15 lead in the first quarter against New Orleans.
- Latest
- Trending