LeBron James breaches historic 50,000-point NBA scoring mark

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a 3-point basket to score his 50,002 NBA regular season and playoff career points during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on March 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- More than fifty large for The King.

LeBron James has now scored more than 50,000 points in his career – both in the regular and postseason – being the first NBA player to do so.

He achieved the feat at the 8:34 mark of the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday morning (Manila time), giving him 50,002 points.

IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN ????????



LeBron James becomes the first player to reach 50,000 career points (combined regular season & playoffs)! https://t.co/ZWTt7aYuwy pic.twitter.com/oa8Vxg99ac — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2025

He received a pass from Luka Doncic and hoisted a 3-pointer up from the left wing. As his shot found the bottom of the net, the crowd erupted.

Only two other players have more than 40,000 points in all-time regular and postseason points.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is at second with 44,149 points followed by Karl Malone with 41,689. Kobe Bryant (39,283) and Michael Jordan (38,279) complete the top five.

Entering the Pelicans game, the 40-year-old James was at 49,999 career total points after scoring 17 points in the Lakers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers a couple of days ago.

As of posting time, Los Angeles is holding a 19-15 lead in the first quarter against New Orleans.