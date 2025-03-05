^

Sports

Simplicity is the name of the game for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama

Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 11:40am
Simplicity is the name of the game for Japan's Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama greets the late Arnold Palmer during the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama has a simple theory as to how he could potentially complete a rare collection of trophies associated to three legends of the game at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

“It’s very simple really … hit the ball straight and make a lot of putts,” he said with a smile.

Matsuyama, Asia’s winningest golfer on the PGA Tour with 11 career victories, obviously knows it’s easier said than done at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida this week. But having won the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2014 and last season’s Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, he has added drive to win another tournament linked to the great, Arnold Palmer.

A return to Bay Hill is always a privilege as the 33-year-old is also based in Orlando, and this week will be his 11th successive appearance in the $20-million Signature event held in honor of the golf legend.

Matsuyama challenged for the title 12 months ago, holding the joint lead through 36 holes before finishing T12 for his fifth top-25 at Bay Hill. Aside from the winner’s check of $3.6 million, the winner here also receives a red cardigan in memory of Palmer, a tradition that began with the 2017 tournament after the passing of the 62-time PGA Tour winner in 2016, and 700 FedExCup points.

Hitting the ball straight with his formidable iron play has continued to be one of his Matsuyama’s greatest strengths — he currently ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green — while his putting stats has also improved sharply where he presently ranks 34th vs a lowly 121st last year. These have translated to a record-breaking victory at The Sentry in Hawaii in January and three other top-25s this season, and he ranks third on the FedExCup points list.

“I feel like things are coming together and heading in the right direction, but it all really comes down to once the tee is in the ground and how quickly I can get those feelings out on the course,” said Matsuyama.

“It is tough here. The rough is long and there’s a lot of water out there which makes scoring difficult. Make sure I play well the first three days and put myself in a position to win on Sunday.”

Almost nine years on since the passing of Palmer, Matsuyama remembers fondly his one and only encounter with the American great, whose charisma, dashing presence and winning habit helped popularize the sport during his heyday.

“Yes, I did meet him once, but it was really just a greeting, so it's hard to say much. But I did feel he had a very kind aura about himself,” said Matsuyama. 

He also spoke glowingly about his first experience competing on TGL presented by SoFi, a newly launched tech-fused and prime time indoor golf league, with Boston Commons which unfortunately failed to progress into the Playoffs. “I was quite nervous, but it was a really fun environment and I really enjoyed it. It was fun to play competitive golf and feel that kind of pressure,” said Matsuyama, whose teammates included Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

The other Asian stars in this week’s elite field at Bay Hill include the Korean quartet of Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An, who finished in a share of eighth position in last year’s tournament.

World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler will defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title against the likes of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month, and World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, who is making a return from a rib injury.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth of eight xignature events on the PGA Tour 2025 schedule.

