Yin shatters LPGA Thai record with thrilling win

USA's Angel Yin poses with the trophy after winning the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya on February 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Yin battled through relentless pressure to secure a dramatic victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand, edging out Japanese rookie Akie Iwai by one stroke at the Siam Country Club’s Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi on Sunday.

The win marked Yin’s second LPGA Tour title, following her breakthrough in Shanghai in 2023. However, this victory proved even more memorable as Yin shattered the tournament’s all-time scoring record with a 28-under-par 260, surpassing the previous best of 262 set by Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Xiyu Lin in 2022.

Anchored by back-to-back rounds of 64 in the middle rounds, Yin closed with a solid 65 to claim the title. Her total also broke the previous LPGA record of 261, set by Annika Sorenstam in 2001.

Despite holding a commanding five-stroke lead entering the final round, Yin had to fend off a fierce charge from Iwai, who momentarily tied for the lead at 24-under after a birdie on the 12th hole. The American, however, responded with three consecutive birdies to regain control and never looked back.

"I wasn't that comfortable because Akie shot 10-under the first day, and this course is very gettable. So I just had to keep my head down," Yin said after her win.

With the victory, the 26-year-old became the fourth American to win the Honda LPGA Thailand, joining Lilia Vu (2023), Jessica Korda (2018), and Lexi Thompson (2016). She is also a two-time major runner-up, having finished second at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 US Women's Open.

Despite finishing as the runner-up, Iwai made history of her own, firing a tournament-low 61 in the final round. She tallied 10 birdies and capped off her performance with a closing eagle, ultimately finishing with a 261 total — just one stroke shy of forcing a playoff.

A bogey on the 17th hole briefly halted Iwai’s momentum, but she recovered with a spectacular eagle on the 18th to keep the pressure on Yin until the final putt.

World No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand placed third with a 66 for a 267 total, while last year’s winner Patty Tavatanakit and fellow Thai Moriya Jutanugarn tied for fourth at 269.

Yuka Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, finally found her rhythm, carding a closing 67 to finish tied for 17th at 276. After struggling with rounds of 69-70-70, the ICTSI-backed Filipino-Japanese sparked a late surge with six birdies in her final round.

She hopes to carry this momentum into the Women’s World Championship at Sentosa in Singapore beginning on February 27.