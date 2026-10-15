Zaragosa emerges on top after thrilling ICTSI Pueblo de Oro tilt

Rupert Zaragosa gets doused with water by his co-competitors in celebration of his victory.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Rupert Zaragosa summoned precision to overcome his lack of length, delivered clutch birdies when the pressure peaked, then endured an anxious final-hole bogey before discovering he had done enough to win the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship on Thursday.

In a rain-soaked final-round shootout marked by dramatic lead changes, costly mistakes and pressure-packed shots, Zaragosa fired a four-under 68 to finish at 276, edging Keanu Jahns and Zanieboy Gialon by one stroke in one of the most gripping finishes of the Philippine Golf Tour season.

The diminutive but gifted shotmaker appeared to have seized control with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, the latter punctuated by a superb 16-foot putt and an emphatic roar. Yet even as the final-hole drama unfolded around him, Zaragosa remained unaware of the state of the leaderboard — and of just how close he was to ending his winless run this season.

Holding what he believed was no assured advantage, he drove safely on the par-4 18th but came up short of the green. His chip stopped six feet from the cup, only for his par putt to slide by, leaving him with a bogey and a closing-round card that suddenly looked vulnerable.

After holing out, Zaragosa turned to ask whether he had won.

He had.

His 12-under total stood up as both Jahns and Gialon failed to make the birdies they needed to force a playoff, giving Zaragosa an emotional victory forged through patience, precision and nerves of steel.

“I didn’t know that I won until after holing out,” said Zaragosa in Filipino, still seemingly catching up with the drama that had unfolded over the closing holes.

“I knew I was tied with Keanu and Zanieboy after the 14th hole, but from there, I just stayed focused on my game," said Zaragosa.

With the winding par-5 17th demanding a bit of everything, Zaragosa opted for a 3-wood off the tee before laying up and hitting his approach to within 16 feet. He then sank the putt for a crucial birdie that proved decisive.

“The birdie on No. 17 really made the difference and gave me the win,” he said.

Pocketing the top prize of P448,750, Zaragosa described the thrilling victory as one of the finest moments of his four-win career, although he admitted he had a good feeling about his chances even before the tournament began on Monday.

“I actually had a feeling I could win this week because everything felt right. My game was in good shape, I was hitting the ball well, and my putting was coming together. I felt I had a real chance,” he said.

The victory was particularly rewarding for Zaragosa, who had been in contention in several of his previous tournaments but had struggled to close out those campaigns with a win.

“This victory feels really special because in my past few tournaments, I was always in contention but just couldn’t get over the hump and finish on top. At least now, I’ve proven to myself that I can do it. I’m thankful and fortunate that everything came together this week,” he said.

Despite the latest triumph, Zaragosa still considers his breakthrough victory in Iloilo in 2023 the most memorable of his career.

His latest win, however, was all the more impressive given the conditions and the depth of the challenge. Overnight heavy rains softened the Pueblo de Oro layout, prompting preferred lies and offering players opportunities to attack. But with as many as five contenders still in the hunt deep into the final round, the favorable lies did little to ease the pressure. Every approach, putt and recovery shot carried enormous weight, and the smallest lapse threatened to undo hours of disciplined play.

Starting two strokes behind third-round leader Clyde Mondilla, Zaragosa refused to force the issue early, grinding out pars through his first seven holes before gradually working his way into the thick of the fight.

Birdies on Nos. 8, 11 and 14 brought him into contention as the leaderboard tightened, with Jahns, Gialon and other challengers trading blows in a relentless battle for control.

Jahns mounted one of the day's strongest charges, stringing together four consecutive birdies from No. 7 to draw level with Russell Bautista midway through the round. After a stretch of pars, he birdied No. 14 to join Zaragosa and Gialon in a three-way tie at 12-under, setting up a tense closing stretch in which a single birdie could determine the champion.

But Jahns could not deliver another decisive blow. He came up empty on the remaining holes, including a missed 16-foot birdie attempt on No. 18, settling for a 68 and a 277 total — one shot short of a playoff.

Gialon, meanwhile, appeared poised to force extra holes after keeping pace with Zaragosa and reaching 12-under. Playing ahead of the final flight, he carried his challenge to the 18th before a costly mistake ended his hopes.

His approach sailed over the green, and his ensuing bump-and-run proved too strong on the slick putting surface. The ball raced past the hole, leaving him unable to save par. The bogey spoiled an otherwise bogey-free round, settling for a 67 and left him at 277, tied with Jahns for second. Each received P230,625.

Those late stumbles proved decisive. While Zaragosa had already done the damage with his back-to-back birdies from No. 16, his rivals could only watch their chances slip away through missed opportunities and unforgiving closing-hole mistakes.

The birdie on No. 17 was particularly telling. From about 20 feet, Zaragosa rolled in the putt that effectively secured the championship, unleashing a roar that reflected the magnitude of the moment. It was the defining stroke of a round in which his accuracy and touch repeatedly compensated for his lack of power.

Mondilla, who had rekindled hopes of ending a two-year title drought by charging into the third-round lead, could not sustain the momentum. His powerful drives failed to translate into enough quality birdie chances, and he signed for a 73 to finish fourth at 279.

Bautista also stayed within striking distance for much of the day before his challenge unraveled on the closing holes. A double bogey on No. 17 followed by a bogey on the last left him with a 74 and a fifth-place finish at 281.

Guido van der Valk rallied with a 70 to tie for sixth at 284 with Jelbert Gamolo and Lumbo, who carded 73 and 75, respectively.

Reigning Order of Merit champion and two-leg winner this season Angelo Que also mounted a late charge, firing a 69 to tie Reymon Jaraula for ninth at 285. Jaraula struggled to a 73.

Junior PGT standout Ralph Batican wavered with a 75 after stringing three-under par rounds but his 286 and joint 11th place finish proved more than enough to net him the low amateur honors.

In the end, the championship was decided not by sheer power or a flawless finish, but by the ability to seize the critical moments. Zaragosa's measured start kept him in the hunt, his late birdies put him in command, and his composure carried him through a nerve-racking finish — even when he did not know he had already done enough.

On a day when the rain-softened course offered chances but the pressure punished every mistake, Zaragosa found the shots that mattered most. His final-hole bogey could not erase the brilliance of the two birdies that came before it. (Pool story)