^

Sports

Push for archery as potential Olympic medal sport for Philippines marks opening of Quezon City range

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 6:11pm
Push for archery as potential Olympic medal sport for Philippines marks opening of Quezon City range
Philippine Archery Team coach Nino Sinco
(Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva)

MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask Philippine Archery Team coach Nino Sinco, Filipinos have a chance to excel in archery even in the highest level of them all – the Olympics.

Sinco was present at the private opening of the new CV Archery range in Circulo Verde, Quezon City, on Saturday morning.

In an interview with reporters, the coach said that with the nature of archery, Filipinos have the opportunity to win medals in the Olympics.

“I don't mean to knock on other sports, but this is a sport where we have better chances of winning at the Olympic level than, let's say, the team sports which require height, all those. This is an accuracy and really a mental game,” he told reporters.

“Well, height and weight is not a factor. You don't have to be seven feet tall to be good in archery,” he added, saying that some of those who have won multiple medals in archery are smaller than him.

“That's the thing. We have a chance. Our women, like in the Asian Championships in 2023, one of our archers in a mixed-team event, we were fourth in Asia out of 24 teams. So, may laban.”

Several Filipino archers have previously competed in the Olympics, while a bulk have won medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

Sinco, though, called for more support and funding from the government.

“We need more support from the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission). And of course, the NSA gives support, but their funding comes also from the government. So limited talaga,” he said.

The coach bared that the national athletes usually buy their own equipment, with the bows usually going for about P150,000 to P200,000.

But with the new CV Archery range, which will open its doors officially on February 9, Sinco is hopeful that more Filipinos will try out the sport.

“I'm really excited about it kasi for the longest time, in Metro Manila especially, wala talagang public range. The only one that existed before closed down. So now, this one is totally open.

All clubs, anyone from any club can come here and shoot,” he said.

“Hopefully, when the younger, the juniors start coming and shooting here, it's a way that coaches, because it's also open to any coach who wants to coach here, they can discover new talent leading to our national youth team… and onward to the national team, you know, SEA Games and all those competitions abroad. And you know, we really have a good chance in archery.,” he added.

In the future, the range is targeted to have a full 70-meter distance, which is the full international length.

The Philippine Archery team will take part in several competitions this year ahead of the 2025 Southeast Asian Games.

ARCHERY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big-time boxing in Cebu

Big-time boxing in Cebu

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Three WBO regional championships will be at stake with WBO No. 1 minimumweight Vic Saludar headlining the undercard in a blockbuster...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco, Ros score lights on

Meralco, Ros score lights on

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
No way Meralco would let Barangay Ginebra bring out the broom and abruptly end its campaign in the quarterfinals again.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance

Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance

19 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday with a comfortable straight-sets win over Italian...
Sports
fbtw
Luka watches as Lebron scores 42 points

Luka watches as Lebron scores 42 points

19 hours ago
LeBron James joined NBA icon Michael Jordan as the only players to score 40 points in a game at the age of 40, pouring in...
Sports
fbtw
Lee embraces challenge in ICTSI Ladies Masters

Lee embraces challenge in ICTSI Ladies Masters

19 hours ago
At 16, Tiffany (Jiwon) Lee is one of the youngest players in the 132-strong cast at the ICTSI Worldwide Link Philippine Ladies...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ko stays flawless, grabs lead after 63; Saso in, Pagdanganan out

Ko stays flawless, grabs lead after 63; Saso in, Pagdanganan out

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko delivered a scintillating performance at the Bradenton Country Club, firing a solid eight-under-par...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao tips hat off to 'one-of-a-kind' Nocum as Painters live to fight another day

Guiao tips hat off to 'one-of-a-kind' Nocum as Painters live to fight another day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
He's just unique.
Sports
fbtw
Lillard seeks 3-point three-peat at NBA All-Star event

Lillard seeks 3-point three-peat at NBA All-Star event

6 hours ago
Milwaukee's Damian Lillard will try to complete a three-peat in next week's NBA All-Star Game 3-point Contest, the league...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-leading Cavaliers, Thunder roll on with victories

NBA-leading Cavaliers, Thunder roll on with victories

7 hours ago
The pace-setting Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to victories to maintain their grip on the NBA conference...
Sports
fbtw
Korean golfers boost ICTSI Philippines Ladies Masters field

Korean golfers boost ICTSI Philippines Ladies Masters field

7 hours ago
Several high-profile Korean players with regular KLPGA Tour experience are set to elevate the competition at the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with