Report: Butler headed to Warriors in trade with Heat

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 9:44am
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat chews on his mouth guard during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on October 27, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Maddie Schroeder / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Jimmy Butler saga in Miami has now come to an end.

Butler has been traded to the Golden State Warriors, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday morning (Manila time).

Butler, who has been slapped by the Miami Heat with several suspensions due to issues with the team, will now team up with Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and Draymond Green.

In the deal, the Heat will receive Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker and a protected first-round pick, while Dennis Schroder will be shipped to the Utah Jazz. Kyle Anderson, then, will be dealt to the Toronto Raptors. 

Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson will also be shipped to the Detroit Pistons.

Charania also reported that Butler agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors.

The 35-year-old forward averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season so far. 

Golden State is currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record. 

Butler previously led the Heat to two NBA Finals, but lost in 2020 against the Los Angeles Lakers and in 2023 against the Denver Nuggets. 

Butler is the latest star to be dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline. A few days ago, Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, while De’Aaron Fox was shipped to the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the week.

On Wednesday night (Manila time), the Milwaukee Bucks traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second round picks.

Also on Thursday, the Wizards traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second round picks.

