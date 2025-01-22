7th UCAL-PG Flex hoops season set for tip-off

Former Senator and Diliman College President Anna Dominique Coseteng (seated center) poses with UCAL’s Policy Board Members during a recent gathering. Also shown (from left) are Olivarez College Executive Dean Cynthia Acosta, UB president Lily Marlene J. Hernandez-Bohn, Dr. Carlito Olaer, VP for Student Affairs of CEU, PWU president Marco Alfredo Benitez, MCU president Dr. Renato Tanchoco Jr., and Dr. Mario Miranda II of PCU-D. At the back are representatives of other schools.

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – LPU-B vs ICC

2 p.m. – MCU vs UB

4 p.m. – CEU vs DIL

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University launches its three-peat bid against host Diliman College as UCAL-PG Flex Linoleum 7th Season opens show Thursday, January 23, with two more schools officially joining the fastest growing league at the Paco Arena in Manila.

But whether the Scorpions still have the same fire and passion to sting their rivals that saw them complete an amazing 14-game sweep last season will be known beginning at 4 p.m. -- against the very same team they overwhelmed in their best-of-three championship.

The arrivals of World Citi Colleges and Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan have raised the number of member schools to 10, which league officials are hoping to maintain in line with the league’s battle cry – "It’s our time to shine."

Being the host team, the Blue Dragons have prepared long and hard for a chance to get their revenge against the Scorpions, thus making the featured match of the triple bill worth waiting for.

Additionally, the ICC Blue Hawks, will have their baptism of fire against Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas at 12 p.m. in the tournament also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

At 2 p.m., it will be Manila Central University’s turn to showcase its potent run and gun game against University of Batangas.

WCC, for its part, will make its debut on January 25 against MCU; while Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas tackles UB and Philippine Women’s University battles LPU-B on the same day.

Meanwhile, former Sen. Anna Dominique Coseteng, president of Diliman College, presided over a recent meeting among members of the Policy Board.

Other members are Olivarez College executive dean Cynthia Acosta, UB president Lily Marlene Hernandez-Bohn, Dr. Carlito Olaer, VP for student affairs of CEU, PWU president Marco Alfredo Benitez, MCU president Dr. Renato Tanchoco Jr., and Dr. Mario Miranda II of PCU-D.