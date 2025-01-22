^

Sports

7th UCAL-PG Flex hoops season set for tip-off

Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 12:44pm
7th UCAL-PG Flex hoops season set for tip-off
Former Senator and Diliman College President Anna Dominique Coseteng (seated center) poses with UCAL’s Policy Board Members during a recent gathering. Also shown (from left) are Olivarez College Executive Dean Cynthia Acosta, UB president Lily Marlene J. Hernandez-Bohn, Dr. Carlito Olaer, VP for Student Affairs of CEU, PWU president Marco Alfredo Benitez, MCU president Dr. Renato Tanchoco Jr., and Dr. Mario Miranda II of PCU-D. At the back are representatives of other schools.

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – LPU-B vs ICC

2 p.m. – MCU vs UB

4 p.m. – CEU vs DIL

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University launches its three-peat bid against host Diliman College as UCAL-PG Flex Linoleum 7th Season opens show Thursday, January 23, with two more schools officially joining the fastest growing league at the Paco Arena in Manila.

But whether the Scorpions still have the same fire and passion to sting their rivals that saw them complete an amazing 14-game sweep last season will be known beginning at 4 p.m. -- against the very same team they overwhelmed in their best-of-three championship.

The arrivals of World Citi Colleges and Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan have raised the number of member schools to 10, which league officials are hoping to maintain in line with the league’s battle cry – "It’s our time to shine."

Being the host team, the Blue Dragons have prepared long and hard for a chance to get their revenge against the Scorpions, thus making the featured match of the triple bill worth waiting for.

Additionally, the ICC Blue Hawks, will have their baptism of fire against Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas at 12 p.m. in the tournament also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

At 2 p.m., it will be Manila Central University’s turn to showcase its potent run and gun game against University of Batangas.

WCC, for its part, will make its debut on January 25 against MCU; while Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas tackles UB and Philippine Women’s University battles LPU-B on the same day.

Meanwhile, former Sen. Anna Dominique Coseteng, president of Diliman College, presided over a recent meeting among members of the Policy Board. 

Other members are Olivarez College executive dean Cynthia Acosta, UB president Lily Marlene Hernandez-Bohn, Dr. Carlito Olaer, VP for student affairs of CEU, PWU president Marco Alfredo Benitez, MCU president Dr. Renato Tanchoco Jr., and Dr. Mario Miranda II of PCU-D.

BASKETBALL

UCAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Iwasaki: Masters as difficult as ever

Iwasaki: Masters as difficult as ever

14 hours ago
Aguri Iwasaki returned to the country for the first time in five years, and after two days of official practice rounds for...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group in tough bracket

Strong Group in tough bracket

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
With late addition in Chris McCullough, the Strong Group Athletics seek redemption against four fancied squads in Group A...
Sports
fbtw

Future for FSAs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
What happens to foreign student athletes after they wind up their collegiate eligibility?
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Relentless Swiatek, dizzy Sinner eye Australian Open semifinals

Relentless Swiatek, dizzy Sinner eye Australian Open semifinals

5 hours ago
Iga Swiatek will look to continue her march to a maiden Australian Open title on Wednesday while Jannik Sinner's powers of...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar, Delos Reyes lead Siddayao PSA awardees

Aguilar, Delos Reyes lead Siddayao PSA awardees

5 hours ago
A three-time jiu-jitsu world champion and a gold winner in the World Wushu Championships are some of the prominent recipients...
Sports
fbtw
Ichiro becomes first Japanese elected to MLB Hall of Fame

Ichiro becomes first Japanese elected to MLB Hall of Fame

5 hours ago
Ichiro Suzuki, whose uncanny hitting talent made him a Seattle Mariners icon after he'd established himself as a star in Japan,...
Sports
fbtw
Gandler powers Cignal over Galeries

Gandler powers Cignal over Galeries

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
It will be a long, hard road to glory for Cignal minus its two former pillars Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with