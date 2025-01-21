Que, Go embark on quest for Philippine Open golf supremacy

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a strong international field, Angelo Que and Lloyd Go enter the prestigious Philippine Open with a mix of confidence and tempered expectations.

The $500,000 championship at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course in Carmona, Cavite — which will kick off the new Asian Tour season on Thursday, January 23 — promises to challenge even the most seasoned golfers.

“Chances are good even if the competition is tough,” said Que, acknowledging the formidable lineup of three former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners and an array of rising stars and regulars.

“But it’s always nice to play at home, especially at your home course,” he added.

Que, a three-time Asian Tour winner, including his 2008 triumph at Wack Wack, knows the Masters course like the back of his hand, having considered it his home course for over two decades.

Despite this familiarity, however, the amiable veteran is managing his expectations.

“I won’t think about it too much so as not to put too much pressure on myself,” said Que, striking a balance between optimism and realism.

For Go, the journey presents a new challenge. This marks the first time the talented young golfer will test his mettle at the hazard-laden layout.

The 29-year-old Go, who conducted a practice round last week, acknowledged the toughness of the course.

“They made two par-5s into par-4s. Those two holes are going to play long and tough, and I’ll need to take extra care on those holes to contend,” said Go.

Based on the course conditions, he estimated a 13-under par as the likely winning score, though others in the 144-player field anticipate a 20-under total depending on various factors like weather and preparation.

Both players have unique motivations. Go is riding high after a breakout 2024 season, capped by his maiden Philippine Golf Tour victory at Palos Verdes in Davao.

“My 2024 season was my best as a pro. I can attribute this success to the PGT, where I scored my first win,” Go said. “From then on, my confidence was at an all-time high, and I carried that into every event I played.”

Although he narrowly missed full status on the Japan Golf Tour, Go has secured a European Challenge Tour card and intends to make it his primary focus for 2025.

“But I’ll still compete in Japan a few times this year,” he added with quiet determination.

For Que and Go, the path to victory may differ, but the goal remains the same: a crack at one of golf’s most coveted titles.