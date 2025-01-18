^

PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Trisha Genesis (right) signs her contract in the presence of Capital1 Solar Energy team owners Milka (left) and Mandy Romero.

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT and Akari rekindle their rivalry when they face off in today’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The grudge match is set at 6:30 p.m. with the High Speed Hitters trying to improve on their 3-2 start and the Chargers hoping to hike their current 3-3 mark.

The tension between the two teams started during their heated semifinal duel in last year’s Reinforced Conference when a late and contested call helped decide the outcome of the series, which went to Akari.

“I think rivalries are so interesting. I love being part of them. It just makes everything so much better and so much heavier. You know what I mean? It makes the win sweeter, makes the losses harder,” said PLDT spiker Savi Davison.

Also seeing action today are Farm Fresh (2-3) and Nxled (0-5) at 1:30 p.m. and ZUS Coffee (2-3) and Choco Mucho (3-3) at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Capital1 Solar has added 24-year-old Trisha Genesis to its roster with hopes of climbing back from a slow 1-4 start.

Genesis’ arrival is like a whiff of fresh air as the team co-owned by sisters Milka and Mandy Romero are determined to turn their fortunes around.

Under coach Roger Gorayeb, Genesis, 24, is likely to blossom into a potent spiker apart from giving the team depth.

