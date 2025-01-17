Time Cargo completes wire-to-wire win in Barako Golf Cup

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Time Cargo, despite missing the services of a key player in the final day, still managed to score 90 to emerge as the championship division winner with 294 points in the second Barako Golf Cup played at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club here.

Rolando Bregente had a solid performance with 32 points. Jeffren Lumbo supported with 30 and Edison Tabalin a 28 in the four-to-play, three-to-count format. Gary Sales, the fourth member, had an emergency and couldn’t play.

“The pressure was on those three (Rolly, Jeff and Edison) and I’m glad they displayed nerves of steel and pulled through,” said Time Cargo team manager Ruel Cabral.

"It was our first try and we won. We hope to keep winning in the years to come," he added.

Bregente, who collared a runner-up finish in the individual category, said that it was a tough competition this week at Summit Point and Mount Malarayat because of the super-strong winds in three days.

“We had to adjust at least two- to three-clubs to battle swirling winds, keep it low to avoid committing too many mistakes,” he explained.

Katy’s Farm Team-1, last year’s champion, was second with 283 after an 87 anchored on the 31 of Patrick Tambalque, 29 of Henry Bolano and 27 of Jikjik Abdon. Erik Escalona’s 25 did not count.

Katy’s Farm Malarayat Team-1 was third with 90-266.

“We tried our best, but came up a bit short in the end. We’ll have to reassess this year’s showing and be ready and stronger next year,” Katy’s Farm skipper Gerald Katigbak stressed.

Other winners were Katy’s Farm Malarayat Team-2 (86-262) in Division A, Team Gerry’s 52-170 in Division B and Mintong Golf (49-137) in Division C.