Quiambao in Korea to join KBL squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 3:56pm
Quiambao in Korea to join KBL squad
Kevin Quiambao (28) celebrates after La Salle's game 2 win in the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball finals on December 11, 2024.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Filipino representation in Korea is now complete after the arrival of former UAAP star Kevin Quiambao from La Salle Saturday to join his mother club Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Quiambao joined fellow UAAP standout JD Cagulangan from UP, who arrived the other day, as the two added to the growing list of the local aces overseas under the Asian Quota Program.

“It’s a surreal feeling for me. It’s a new chapter in my first professional career,” said Quiambao in the official welcome video by Goyang.

After his airport arrival, Quiambao immediately trooped to his official and posh residence to brace for a rigid training camp this week as Goyang looks to make a last-ditch playoff run.

The Skygunners sit at ninth place of the 10-team KBL field with a 9-18 slate.

And they’re hoping for Quiambao to turn those unfortunate tables around with his caliber as a two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player and Gilas Pilipinas forward.

Considered as the best collegiate player in the Philippines, Quiambao averaged 16.64 points, 8.64 rebounds, 4.07 assists and 1.0 steal in his final year with La Salle albeit in vain after a 66-62 Game 3 loss against University of the Philippines to surrender their UAAP throne.

He joined Ben Mbala (2016, 2017), Don Allado (1998, 1999), Mark Telan (1996, 1997) and Jun Limpot (1989, 1990, 1992) as multiple MVP winners in La Salle history. A Gilas Pilipinas standout, Quiambao also became the first local player to win back-to-back MVPs since Kiefer Ravena of Ateneo in 2016 and 2017.

In Korea, the same is expected from the 23-year-old rising star.

