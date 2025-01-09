Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League title bid got dealt with massive blows after two of their pillars — Ces Molina and Riri Meneses — shockingly left the team recently due to undisclosed reasons.

The stunning development came to fore after Avior Talent Management, an agency handling Molina and Meneses, announced the devastating news in social media Thursday.

“Ces Molina, Marivic Meneses and Avior Talent Management extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Cignal HD Spikers Management for the unwavering support and opportunities given to Frances Xinia Molina and Marivic Meneses over the past three years,” it said.

“Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in shaping their careers and leaving a legacy of excellence.”

“Thank you for being an incredible part of their journey,” it added.

The departure of Molina, a former league Most Valuable Player, and Meneses, a Best Middleblocker awardee, left a colossal void in a Cignal team that was doing great at No. 3 in the standings with a 4-1 record.

There was no reason given by Avior and Cignal as to why the power pair left and where they’re headed.

There were whispers the tandem is headed to Farm Fresh.

But for sure, Cignal is expected to dig deep into its bench and should give more minutes to several players including the power-hitting Vanessa Gandler.

Meanwhile, former Creamline stalwart Risa Sato could be headed to Chery Tiggo as she was recently seen in a photo dining with the whole Crossovers squad.