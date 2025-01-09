^

Sports

Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 4:45pm
Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers
Ria Meneses (left) and Ces Molina.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League title bid got dealt with massive blows after two of their pillars — Ces Molina and Riri Meneses — shockingly left the team recently due to undisclosed reasons.

The stunning development came to fore after Avior Talent Management, an agency handling Molina and Meneses, announced the devastating news in social media Thursday.

“Ces Molina, Marivic Meneses and Avior Talent Management extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Cignal HD Spikers Management for the unwavering support and opportunities given to Frances Xinia Molina and Marivic Meneses over the past three years,” it said.

“Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in shaping their careers and leaving a legacy of excellence.”

“Thank you for being an incredible part of their journey,” it added.

The departure of Molina, a former league Most Valuable Player, and Meneses, a Best Middleblocker awardee, left a colossal void in a Cignal team that was doing great at No. 3 in the standings with a 4-1 record.

There was no reason given by Avior and Cignal as to why the power pair left and where they’re headed.

There were whispers the tandem is headed to Farm Fresh.

But for sure, Cignal is expected to dig deep into its bench and should give more minutes to several players including the power-hitting Vanessa Gandler.

Meanwhile, former Creamline stalwart Risa Sato could be headed to Chery Tiggo as she was recently seen in a photo dining with the whole Crossovers squad.

CES MOLINA

PVL

RIRI MENESES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters won their fifth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, blasting the Blackwater...
Sports
fbtw
POC sets wishes for new year

POC sets wishes for new year

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino yesterday called on the private and public...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte
play

Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed sadness over the death of obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Liv Golf's International Series headed to Philippines

Liv Golf's International Series headed to Philippines

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will host a LIV Golf event for the first time via the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards, boxing champs to be feted at PSA Awards

Billiards, boxing champs to be feted at PSA Awards

5 hours ago
Two world champions in boxing and billiards lead the list of major awardees to be feted in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Following costly errors in the end-game of their close loss to NorthPort, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee is keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The Philippines is swiftly carving out a name for itself as a top-tier golfing destination, propelled by a combination of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with