Philippine national esports team braces for stacked year

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a busy 2025 for national esports athletes.

Sibol, the Philippines’ national esports team, is set to compete in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — the World Esports Championship organized annually by the International Esports Federation — and the recently created Olympic Esports Games also taking place in Riyadh.

“[2024] yung year na medyo lean ang activities eh. Other information started coming in [for the event for] 2025, we [started] looking ahead and we’re doing everything we can to prepare,” said Sibol general manager Leo “Jab” Escutin.

The selection process for members of this year’s national team will again be through national qualifiers and having invited teams, with only the timelines being different.

"It's still going to be the same process kasi we want to make sure na it's available, [that] the opportunity is available [for] anybody that's able to play. So, if you can play, you can try out and if you make it through the qualifiers, you will be a national athlete. The only difference would probably be the timelines. Kasi right now, we don't have a clear indication of when the entry by name deadlines are," Escutin clarified.

Though titles for the other events have yet to be released, the team along with the Philippines Esports Organization (PESO) have been looking at all possible scenarios for their 2025 campaign.

“Currently, sa SEA Games, na-release na. So, sa Olympic Esports Games, still waiting for the final details kung ano yung first iteration. So, we're on standby. Kahit kami medyo bulag, but we're doing our best to prepare because kunwari, magkaroon ng ML:BB, ‘di ba? Eh ‘di laban na ‘yun. This is the perfect time for us para manalo ng gold medal. We must be prepared,” said PESO executive director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

But even as information about the different esports games are yet to be announced, Escutin is optimistic for Philippine esports this year.

“To be honest, I'm very [optimistic]. I believe that the Filipino talent is very good at deciphering games and where we can take advantage of certain mechanics, ‘di ba? As for the games that are established, siyempre, same expectation ako. We're definitely going for the top prizes as much as possible. Meron na akong isang buong coaching staff, facilities where we can actually train. Kasi we have really big plans, especially for the Olympics,” he said.

Escutin’s medal forecast for 2025? A podium finish in all titles.

“The games that we are really good at, I'm sure we will have two gold medals [at least]. And all of the other games, podium finishes, especially the virtual ones that we are going to invest in.”