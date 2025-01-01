^

Bigger, better RnR Running Series Manila looms in 2025

Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 11:15am
Bigger, better RnR Running Series Manila looms in 2025
Princess Galura (left), general manager of The IRONMAN Group Philippines, and AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson hold the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila 2025 logo after the official contract signing ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, with AIA as its new title sponsor, is set to deliver an unparalleled experience in its fourth staging on Nov. 30, 2025, promising bigger scope, expanded participation and world-class organization.

The event, which fuses running, music and community in a vibrant celebration, will serve as the eighth event in the global series’ nine-event lineup. The Manila leg will also continue the legacy of 27 years of dynamic start lines, milestone moments and musical camaraderie with a global community of over 2.5 million runners.

AIA, a multinational leader in insurance and financial services, extends its commitment to promoting health and wellness through its long-time support of sports events, including the IRONMAN series since 2018. This partnership aligns seamlessly with AIA’s mission to empower individuals and communities to live healthier, longer and better lives.

“AIA has had a longstanding involvement with The IRONMAN Group since 2018, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership as the title sponsor of the 2025 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila,” said Melissa Henson, AIA Philippines chief marketing officer. “This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to empowering Filipinos to prioritize health and wellness, strengthening our promise to improve lives and communities.”

The 2025 AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila will take participants on a music-filled route through Manila’s historical landmarks. Beginning at Rizal Park, the World Athletics and AIMS-certified course winds through the National Museum, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan and the storied streets of Intramuros. The race will culminate in a high-energy finish line rock concert, adding a unique flair to this iconic event.

The 2025 edition will raise the bar with enhanced on-course entertainment, DJs, and interactive experiences, ensuring a memorable event for all.

Open to participants of all fitness levels, the event will feature multiple race distances: marathon, half-marathon, 10km, and 5km. Registration opens during this year’s run week festivities, allowing early enthusiasts to secure their slots.

For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila. For details, press and group registration, email [email protected].

AIA continues to lead initiatives that champion healthy lifestyles, including programs like AIA Vitality, the AIA Healthy Living Index, and the AIA One Billion movement, which aims to engage one billion people globally in living healthier lives by 2030.

“AIA Philippines has been an exceptional partner, and we’re delighted to welcome them as the naming rights sponsor for the 2025 event,” said Princess Galura, General Manager of The IRONMAN Group Philippines. “Their dedication to health and fitness perfectly aligns with our vision, and we’re confident this partnership will amplify the growth of an active lifestyle in the community.”

Building on its history of excellence, the event has earned accolades such as the Grand Winner in Sports Tourism for Urbanized Cities at the ATOP Pearl Awards and the Sports Tourism Award from the Department of Tourism.

