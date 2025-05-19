Eala now World No. 69 in latest WTA rankings

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- The rise of Alex Eala continues.

The Filipina tennis sensation rose to another career-high in women’s single rankings, becoming World No. 69 according to the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

She improved by one spot, after spending the previous two weeks ranked 70th in the world.

The development came after Eala had an early exit from the Italian Open. She bowed out of the Rome tourney in the first round after absorbing a humbling 0-6, 1-6 defeat to Marta Kostyuk.

But Eala had more success in the doubles’ action, teaming up with Coco Gauff to reach the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Eala’s career-high in rankings came ahead of the her Grand Slam main draw debut in the French Open.

Eala finished 2024 ranked 148th in the world. But, her run in Miami flung her to within the top 100, being the first Filipina to do so.

Guaff, for her part, rose to World No. 2 as Iga Swiatek, whom Eala defeated in the Miami Open back in March, dropped to World No. 5.

Aryna Sabalenka continued to be the top-ranked tennister in the world, while Jessica Pegula, who defeated the Filipina in her magical Miami Open run, rose to No. 3. Paolini is currently fifth.

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, the United States' Madison Keys, China’s Qinwen Zheng, USA’s Emma Navarro and Spain’s Paula Badosa complete the top 10 of the women’s singles rankings.