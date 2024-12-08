^

Maroons clamp down on Archers to close in on UAAP title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 8:05pm
UP's Francis Lopez (right) chases down a shot by La Salle's Doy Dungo in their UAAP Season 87 men's basketball tournament Game 1 Sunday at the Big Dome.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

(Updated, 8:26 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines - The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are a step closer to being crowned the UAAP men’s basketball champions once again after grinding out against the La Salle Green Archers to win Game 1 of their Season 87 finals series, 73-65, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UP fended off a furious rally by the defending champions to draw first blood in their best-of-three finals series.

Quentin Millora-Brown flexed his might inside with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Francis Lopez added 13 markers, six boards, four swats, two dimes and a steal, while JD Cagulangan had 13 as well.

The Maroons banked on pesky defense in the second half to turn the game around.

La Salle led by four, 41-37, at the half as presumptive back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao exploded for 18 points in the first two quarters.

However, the Diliman-based squad tightened up on defense, unleashing an 8-0 run after Millora-Brown heated up to go ahead 45-41.

The blitz was halted by a Mike Phillips deuce with 3:17 remaining in the third, 43-45, then CJ Austria tied it at 45.

However, the Maroons had the momentum firmly on their side as they continued to make life difficult for the Green Archers.

From that point, UP unleashed an 18-7 run capped by an and-one by Millora-Brown to lead by 11, 63-52, with 6:42 to go.

After Phillips and Millora-Brown traded baskets, La Salle uncorked a 7-0 run to go within striking distance, 61-65.

However, Gerry Abadiano made big shots down the stretch, including a dagger trey with about 40 seconds remaining that pushed the Maroons farther ahead, 70-63.

Free throws by Harold Alarcon and Cagulangan iced the game and gave UP a 1-0 advantage in the finals.

This is the same situation the Green Archers were in last season, losing in Game 1 by 30 points, before winning the next two games.

Quiambao finished with 19 points total, scoring just one point – a technical free throw – in the fourth quarter. He also had 11 rebounds but committed six turnovers as he shot 5-of-15 from the floor.

Phillips had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, while EJ Gollena had 11 markers for La Salle.

The Maroons will try to win their second championship in four seasons -- their first since Season 84 -- in Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

