^

Sports

Amos-led Archers trounce Maroons to rule PGFlex Invitational hoops tourney

Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 1:06pm
Amos-led Archers trounce Maroons to rule PGFlex Invitational hoops tourney
La Salle’s feat in the preseason tournament could serve as an added motivation to its Team A, which starts its title series against UP Team A in the UAAP starting Sunday, December 8, at the Araneta Coliseum.
PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas pool member Mason Amos scattered 20 points and helped power La Salle to an easy 83-70 win over University of the Philippines and into the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament championship on Thursday, December 5, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

In a fitting sequel to his 19-point effort in the team’s 90-63 demolition of the Olivarez College Sea Lions in the semis last Tuesday, the 6-foot-7 Amos buried four triples — most of them in the early part of the game that saw the Archers produce offensive spurts.

He also had 11 boards to complete another double-double performance apart from tallying three assists to win the coveted Finals MVP plum.

La Salle’s feat in the preseason tournament could serve as an added motivation to its Team A, which starts its title series against UP Team A in the UAAP starting Sunday, December 8, at the Araneta Coliseum.

With Amos joining hands with Santi Romero, Bright Nwankwo and Russel Ogana, the Archers surged to a 14-3 advantage, a lead they padded to as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

The absence of UP’s top gunner Rey Remogat made the job a lot easier for the Archers, who drew 18 and 17 points from Nwankwo and Ogano.

Jacob Cortez tallied only six points for La Salle in almost 33 minutes of action but he masterfully quarterbacked the team’s offense that saw them scored 44 points from the paint and another 15 on fastbreak plays. 

Meantime, reigning UCAL champion Centro Escolar University salvaged third by downing Olivarez College, 80-66.

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

MASON AMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

1 day ago
Sumo will stage a tournament outside Japan for the first time in 20 years when the sport's top wrestlers lock horns at London's...
Sports
fbtw
Heat deal Lakers 41-point blowout

Heat deal Lakers 41-point blowout

14 hours ago
Miami guard Tyler Herro starred as the Heat humbled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 134-93 on Wednesday, leaving the...
Sports
fbtw
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

2 days ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw

Good and bad news

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s been a struggle for Terrafirma to book a win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and the road gets even harder for the Dyip with undefeated Meralco the next obstacle at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium today....
Sports
fbtw

Bolts, Dyip test new imports

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Meralco sets out to continue its charge while Terrafirma tries to change its fortunes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with new reinforcements in tow.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA fines Rockets' coach Udoka, center Sengun and forward Eason

NBA fines Rockets' coach Udoka, center Sengun and forward Eason

3 hours ago
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was fined $50,000, Rockets forward Tari Eason was fined $35,000, and Rockets center Alperen...
Sports
fbtw
Local talents show wares in PPS Cotabato netfest

Local talents show wares in PPS Cotabato netfest

3 hours ago
The Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Sports Plaza courts saw local talents dominate the scene, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban, Tabuena stumble late, miss cut in Saudi International

Quiban, Tabuena stumble late, miss cut in Saudi International

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Disaster struck for Justin Quiban and Miguel Tabuena in the closing event of the Asian Tour and International Series as they...
Sports
fbtw

Rich bundles for SSL teams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
National U wasn’t the lone winner in the third Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with