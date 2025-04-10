Helping Filipino SMEs expand globally

In today’s fast-paced world, logistics is no longer just about moving goods – it’s about leveraging digital-first solutions to enhance speed, visibility and overall efficiencies. Whether expanding across borders or strengthening local operations, these advanced digital tools are key to improving customer experiences and driving sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Across industries, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face a common challenge: ensuring that their products reach the right markets at the right time without getting bogged down by logistical complexities. From customs regulations to delivery coordination, managing these moving parts can detract from core business goals.

Businesses must be equipped with the right tools and knowledge of international trade, especially as the Philippine e-commerce market is projected to reach P2.2 trillion by 2028. Entrepreneurs need a logistics approach that removes roadblocks rather than adds layers of complexity.

The advantage of integrated logistics solutions

Integrated logistics solutions are designed to help streamline processes, improve visibility and reduce operational barriers, enabling businesses to focus on growth rather than being caught up in supply chain complexities. With the right technology, Filipino businesses can simplify shipping, clear customs faster, track shipments in real-time and use AI insights to stay ahead. These innovations not only streamline operations but also give SMEs the confidence to grow and compete on a global scale.

Take, for example, Trina Louisse Evangelista, founder of homegrown shoe brand Triloueva. Navigating international logistics was once a daunting challenge for her business. Managing shipments, ensuring timely deliveries and optimizing costs can be complex, especially for SMEs looking to expand globally. By embracing integrated logistics, Filipino SMEs like Triloueva can stay agile, meet evolving market demands and position themselves for long-term success.

Investing in smarter logistics strategies

Filipino entrepreneurs must recognize that investing in smarter, technology-driven logistics strategies is no longer just advantageous, it’s a necessity. By integrating these solutions into their operations, businesses won’t just keep up with the competition; they’ll gain the edge to thrive in the global market, opening doors to new opportunities for growth and expansion.

Integration, technology and adaptability

There are many exciting Filipino SMEs across industries like fashion, food and beauty, and it’s inspiring to see them expand and bring their products to international markets. Filipino SMEs should adopt integrated logistics solutions that not only optimize operations but also align with global sustainability standards. Advanced tools such as real-time tracking, AI-powered shipping analytics and carbon footprint monitoring enable businesses to streamline shipments, enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact – allowing them to scale responsibly while meeting the demands of international markets.

Enabling success for Filipino SMEs

FedEx offers integrated logistics solutions to help Filipino SMEs scale with confidence in an increasingly competitive global market. From real-time tracking and AI-powered analytics to automated customs clearance and multimodal shipping options, FedEx technology-driven solutions ensure businesses can streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance delivery precision. Beyond just speed and efficiency, FedEx provides the agility and resilience needed to help local businesses navigate the complexities of international trade.

Simply put, Filipino entrepreneurs who embrace integration, technology and adaptability can unlock new opportunities, expand their global footprint and strengthen their competitive edge.

* * *

Maribeth Espinosa is the managing director of FedEx Philippines. She is also the managing director of Asia Pacific Trade Facilitation Center that facilitates customs clearance operations for numerous markets across the globe.