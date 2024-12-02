2024 Orange World Run held to rousing success in BiÃ±an

2024 Orange World Run held to rousing success in Biñan

Zonta Club of Laguna president and Laguna 1st District Rep. Laguna Ann Matibag of San Pedro City (center) led more than 500 Zontians, students, children, women and men in the fun run held to raise awareness in the fight to curb violence against women and children.

MANILA, Philippines — The Zonta Club of Laguna successfully finished its biggest project for 16 Days of Activism — the 2024 Orange the World Run — last Sunday, December 1, at the Biñan Oval Track and Football Field, Biñan, Laguna.

The event featured the Happy 1k Family Run, a leisure run for children and families, and the Orange the World 5k Run, where the first-placer received a P5,000 cash award, and P1,000 to the second to sixth finishers.

The event also featured an Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Slogan Contest participated in by students of the St. Michael’s College of Laguna.

The Solidarity Walk followed after the Orange the World Run.

This event was made possible with support from Rep. Len Alonte, Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, Atty. Melvin Matibag, Bokal Atty. Jeamie Salvatierra, Bokal Lon & Councilor MM Ambayec, Ms. Lourdes Sese, Ms. Rose Capunitan of LEX Audio, JCI Damas De San Pedro, Dito Telecommunity, Yo Korean Bubble Tea & Chicken San Pedro, SMCL Z and Golden Z Clubs, MAMBA Boys, LaguNanays, Sen. Pia Cayetano’s Gabriel Symphony Kids and the whole Zonta Family.

Matibag said that aside from being a race, the fun run is meant for hope and healing.

The event’s proceeds will directly benefit the following: women in jail; girls at Kanlungan ni Erma; survivors of domestic violence in local shelters; and young women in underprivileged communities.

“The mission of this event is to bring our community together to stand in solidarity and amplify the message that violence has no place in our homes, schools, workplaces, or society at large. Our goal is to not only raise awareness but also inspire action — because change begins with each one of us,” Matibag said.