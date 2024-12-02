^

Sports

2024 Orange World Run held to rousing success in Biñan

Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 1:56pm
2024 Orange World Run held to rousing success in BiÃ±an
Zonta Club of Laguna president and Laguna 1st District Rep. Laguna Ann Matibag of San Pedro City (center) led more than 500 Zontians, students, children, women and men in the fun run held to raise awareness in the fight to curb violence against women and  children.

MANILA, Philippines — The Zonta Club of Laguna successfully finished its biggest project for 16 Days of Activism — the 2024 Orange the World Run — last Sunday, December 1, at the Biñan Oval Track and Football Field, Biñan, Laguna.

Zonta Club of Laguna president and Laguna 1st District Rep. Laguna Ann Matibag of San Pedro City led more than 500 Zontians, students, children, women and men in the fun run held to raise awareness in the fight to curb violence against women and children.

The event featured the Happy 1k Family Run, a leisure run for children and families, and the Orange the World 5k Run, where the first-placer received a P5,000 cash award, and P1,000 to the second to sixth finishers.

The event also featured an Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Slogan Contest participated in by students of the St. Michael’s College of Laguna.

The Solidarity Walk followed after the Orange the World Run.

This event was made possible with support from Rep. Len Alonte, Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, Atty. Melvin Matibag, Bokal Atty. Jeamie Salvatierra, Bokal Lon & Councilor MM Ambayec, Ms. Lourdes Sese, Ms. Rose Capunitan of LEX Audio, JCI Damas De San Pedro, Dito Telecommunity, Yo Korean Bubble Tea & Chicken San Pedro, SMCL Z and Golden Z Clubs, MAMBA Boys, LaguNanays, Sen. Pia Cayetano’s Gabriel Symphony Kids and the whole Zonta Family.

Matibag said that aside from being a race, the fun run is meant for hope and healing. 

The event’s proceeds will directly benefit the following: women in jail; girls at Kanlungan ni Erma; survivors of domestic violence in local shelters; and young women in underprivileged communities.

“The mission of this event is to bring our community together to stand in solidarity and amplify the message that violence has no place in our homes, schools, workplaces, or society at large. Our goal is to not only raise awareness but also inspire action — because change begins with each one of us,” Matibag said.

FUN RUN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts overcome Painters despite losing import to injury

Bolts overcome Painters despite losing import to injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts powered through the loss of import Akil Mitchell and blasted the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 121-111,...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis powers Cardinals to Game 1 victory

Escamis powers Cardinals to Game 1 victory

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Clint Escamis delivered an MVP effort as Mapua overpowered College of St. Benilde, 84-73, yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis takes over as Cardinals close in on historic NCAA crown

Escamis takes over as Cardinals close in on historic NCAA crown

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Clint Escamis delivered an MVP effort as Mapua overpowered College of St. Benilde, 84-73, Sunday to move on the verge of claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Arana keys Converge&rsquo;s escape act vs Magnolia

Arana keys Converge’s escape act vs Magnolia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Justin Arana hit the game-winning layup with 5.8 seconds remaining to complete the Converge FiberXers’ come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Final Four finish a boost in Tigers' experience for next UAAP season, says Pido

Final Four finish a boost in Tigers' experience for next UAAP season, says Pido

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
"Charge it to experience.”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fnatic ONIC Philippines sweeps Swiss Stage for early ticket to M6 KOs

Fnatic ONIC Philippines sweeps Swiss Stage for early ticket to M6 KOs

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Reigning Philippine Mobile Legends Bang Bang champion Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a slot in the M6 World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen 'surprised and disappointed' by Russell

Verstappen 'surprised and disappointed' by Russell

6 hours ago
Max Verstappen made clear his feelings about George Russell's actions leading to him being stripped of pole position when...
Sports
fbtw
Luisita paces Fil-Am Invitational

Luisita paces Fil-Am Invitational

15 hours ago
Abe Rosal and Ferdie Barbosa each scored 27 points and Luisita moved to the right track for a second straight Fil Championship...
Sports
fbtw

HOKA brings back trail running

15 hours ago
Close to 100 runners, among them prominent mountaineer Romi Garduce, tackled recently the exciting five-kilometer Timberland Mountain Bike Park course wearing the versatile and popular HOKA Challenger ATR 7 sh...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with