Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa maintains 2nd MVP plum isn't enough

Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa (28) grabs a rebound during the Blue Eagles' stepladder semifinal clash against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo Blue Eagle Kacey dela Rosa said she is still far from the player she wants to be, after the presumptive back-to-back women’s Most Valuable Player got eliminated once again from the UAAP Final Four.

Ateneo fell against the Adamson Lady Falcons, 59-53, in overtime Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the game, dela Rosa, as usual, dominated from inside, finishing with 19 points, 24 rebounds and five blocks. However, she shot 7-of-19 from the field.

After the game, the 20-year-old center rued that her performance throughout the season – 15 double-doubles in all 15 games – is not enough to help the team get its goal.

“Happy [ako] pero sad at the same time kasi hindi naman yung goal ko, for me. Kasi mas naglu-look ako sa bigger picture, hindi lang sa individual award,” she told reporters.

“Siguro biggest regret, hindi ko masyadong na-lead yung team ko para maging better. Yun, ma-help ko sana yung team ko na makapasok sa finals… It is what it is, babawi na lang kami next season,” she added.

Dela Rosa is the runaway winner of the MVP award at the end of the eliminations. She averaged 21.9 points, 16.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

The 6-foot bruiser said that she feels she has a lot to work on in her game.

“Ay malayo pa. Marami pa akong need pagtrabahuan, gaya ng mga decision making ko and ayun nga, i-lead yung team.”

For his part, Ateneo head coach LA Mumar said that dela Rosa grew a lot this season compared to her first MVP season last year.

“Outside shooting, handling triple teams, I mean. It’s tough and she’s getting Shaq-like rules…She’s matured kahit na nasasaktan siya,” Mumar stressed.

“Grabe. Coaching her is a delight, and future of Philippine basketball for sure. And she’s continuously growing. Umiiyak nga sa locker room e.”

Ateneo ended the eliminations with an 8-6 win-loss record, with dela Rosa and center Sarah Makanjuola finishing in the Mythical Five.