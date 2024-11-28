Fortuna, Bisera forge TCC Match Play final showdown

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Mikha Fortuna moved one step closer to claiming back-to-back titles as she displayed a steady yet calculated performance to defeat Marvi Monsalve, 3&1, in the semifinal round of the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational at the TCC course here on Thursday.

Fortuna, a former national team standout, has been drawing on the same form that led her to a breakthrough victory on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour last year. As she heads into the championship match against Florence Bisera, she remains confident yet grounded.

Bisera secured her finals spot with a hard-fought 1-up victory over Daniella Uy in a tense semis duel.

“I feel the same as last year, but I’m not setting any expectations. If I win, then I win. I’ll just play my game and enjoy,” said Fortuna, exuding calm confidence. With her steady play and smart decision-making, she has proven that success lies not just in power but in patience and precision.

Her approach has proven successful, much like last year when she dominated Chihiro Ikeda in the semis and overpowered amateur Laurea Duque in the final to claim her maiden LPGT title, also at this demanding course.

Fortuna, who edged Kristine Fleetwood, 1-up, in the quarterfinals, expressed pride in her consistent performance throughout the tournament.

“From the first round, it’s been tough, but I’m happy with the results. I’m proud of myself,” said the University of Oklahoma alumna. Although she has yet to clinch a victory in the regular LPGT circuit, her determination to claim another title is unwavering.

“I definitely want to win again, but I’m not pressuring myself with expectations. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll push until I finally do it,” she added.

In the semis against Monsalve, who had earlier defeated Pamela Mariano, 3&1, Fortuna gained an early lead, going 1-up after four holes and doubling it by the eighth. A patient and strategic approach proved key to her victory.

“It was a steady round. I stayed patient and played a mix of smart and aggressive golf when needed,” said Fortuna. “Match play isn’t about being aggressive all the time. It’s about knowing when to take risks and when to play conservatively.”

However, Bisera is no stranger to pressure. She showcased resilience by delivering back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 to gain momentum against Uy, before fending off a late rally to secure her spot in the championship match.

“It was a great match. Our drives were strong. But those birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 gave me the momentum,” said Bisera in Filipino.

Heading into the finals, Bisera acknowledged the challenge of facing Fortuna and emphasized the importance of an all-around game.

“Playing against Mikha, anything can happen. My driving will be a key weapon, but I’ll also need my irons and putting to click. Short game will likely be the deciding factor,” said Bisera.

With her father, Reynaldo, serving as her caddie and constant source of support, she is prepared to channel her strengths into what could be the defining performance of her career.

“I trust my short game, and having Papa on the bag gives me confidence. He’ll be a big help in tomorrow’s (Friday’s) final,” she added.

Both players bring contrasting styles that promise an enthralling duel. Fortuna’s calculated approach and mental resilience will clash with Bisera’s aggressive drives and ability to seize critical moments. The final’s outcome may hinge on short-game precision, a factor both competitors have acknowledged as pivotal.

With P280,000 and the Match Play Invitational crown at stake in the season-ending event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., the battle is more than just about monetary rewards — it’s about pride and proving oneself on one of the country’s most challenging stages.

As Fortuna eyes a back-to-back championship and Bisera seeks her second LPGT title, fans are in for a treat as two of the tour’s finest players lock horns in a contest that epitomizes the spirit of competitive golf.