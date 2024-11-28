Narrowly missing semis bus already a â€˜big achievementâ€™ for Red Warriors, says coach

Narrowly missing semis bus already a ‘big achievement’ for Red Warriors, says coach

UE head coach Jack Santiago gestures to his team as the Red Warriors battled the Adamson Soaring Falcons in a play-off Thursday evening.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite missing the Final Four, University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago is considering the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament a success.

UE bowed out of the tourney after losing the playoff for the last semis berth against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Thursday night, 68-55.

The Red Warriors were a win away from punching their ticket to their first Final Four appearance in 15 years with a 6-3 win-loss slate.

However, they lost five straight elimination games, while Adamson rose from a 3-7 card to force the playoff.

On Thursday, UE started on fire, going up 10-2. The Falcons, though, retaliated with an 18-0 run to go up 20-10, which completely changed the game as the Red Warriors played catch-up the rest of the way.

After the game, Santiago said that while they were eliminated, the season was “a big achievement”.

“Yes [this season is a success]. That’s what I told the boys inside the dugout. Even though we fell short, this season is a big achievement for us already. Looking back on this season, before the season started, no one, nobody, maybe even you guys, you didn’t expect us to be here,” he said.

“Maybe some of you guys were counting us at number eight, maybe some of you guys were counting us at number seven. But you never expected us, no one expected us to be here, to have that first round, that 5-2, no one, nobody,” he added.

The coach, however, admitted that the second round of the tournament was different, as his players also struggled with the adjusted defenses.

“Other teams will prepare for us and they will play physical [in the second round.] Kumbaga, harapin lang namin yung mga challenge na ‘yon. Maybe it’s not for us,” he said.

“I will not mention the name, but you can see some of our starters, my players who played well in the first round, medyo nag-struggle ngayon kasi syempre na-scout na. Nade-depensahan na,” he added.

“Again, sana maging learning experience sa amin ‘yan. But we achieved a lot na this Season 87.”

Still, Santiago voiced pride in his team as they won more games this season compared last year’s 4-10 card.

“We had a chance to be in the semifinals but again, because of lack of experience, we fell short. Again, we achieved something this season and we broke the five-game winning streak but again, siguro the Final Four is not for us. The 15-year drought is not [to be snapped] this year.”

The last time UE entered the semifinals was back in UAAP Season 72, when the Red Warriors, led by Paul Lee and Elmer Espiritu, crashed into the finals. but they ultimately fell in three games against the Ateneo squad led by Rabeh Al-Hussaini, Nonoy Baclao and Nico Salva.