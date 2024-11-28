^

Sports

Narrowly missing semis bus already a ‘big achievement’ for Red Warriors, says coach

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 2:26pm
Narrowly missing semis bus already a â€˜big achievementâ€™ for Red Warriors, says coach
UE head coach Jack Santiago gestures to his team as the Red Warriors battled the Adamson Soaring Falcons in a play-off Thursday evening.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Despite missing the Final Four, University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago is considering the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament a success. 

UE bowed out of the tourney after losing the playoff for the last semis berth against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Thursday night, 68-55. 

The Red Warriors were a win away from punching their ticket to their first Final Four appearance in 15 years with a 6-3 win-loss slate. 

However, they lost five straight elimination games, while Adamson rose from a 3-7 card to force the playoff. 

On Thursday, UE started on fire, going up 10-2. The Falcons, though, retaliated with an 18-0 run to go up 20-10, which completely changed the game as the Red Warriors played catch-up the rest of the way.

After the game, Santiago said that while they were eliminated, the season was “a big achievement”.

“Yes [this season is a success]. That’s what I told the boys inside the dugout. Even though we fell short, this season is a big achievement for us already. Looking back on this season, before the season started, no one, nobody, maybe even you guys, you didn’t expect us to be here,” he said.

“Maybe some of you guys were counting us at number eight, maybe some of you guys were counting us at number seven. But you never expected us, no one expected us to be here, to have that first round, that 5-2, no one, nobody,” he added.

The coach, however, admitted that the second round of the tournament was different, as his players also struggled with the adjusted defenses.

“Other teams will prepare for us and they will play physical [in the second round.] Kumbaga, harapin lang namin yung mga challenge na ‘yon. Maybe it’s not for us,” he said. 

“I will not mention the name, but you can see some of our starters, my players who played well in the first round, medyo nag-struggle ngayon kasi syempre na-scout na. Nade-depensahan na,” he added.

“Again, sana maging learning experience sa amin ‘yan. But we achieved a lot na this Season 87.” 

Still, Santiago voiced pride in his team as they won more games this season compared last year’s 4-10 card. 

“We had a chance to be in the semifinals but again, because of lack of experience, we fell short. Again, we achieved something this season and we broke the five-game winning streak but again, siguro the Final Four is not for us. The 15-year drought is not [to be snapped] this year.”

The last time UE entered the semifinals was back in UAAP Season 72, when the Red Warriors, led by Paul Lee and Elmer Espiritu, crashed into the finals. but they ultimately fell in three games against the Ateneo squad led by Rabeh Al-Hussaini, Nonoy Baclao and Nico Salva. 

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hong Kong Eastern wallops Phoenix for rousing PBA debut

Hong Kong Eastern wallops Phoenix for rousing PBA debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern had a victorious debut in the PBA, obliterating the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 102-87, in their PBA Season 49...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Cheick Diallo powered Converge to a triumphant debut in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, unleashing a double-double...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keen on keeping the 15-man pool of the national team intact, but admitted that everything...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
On PVL&rsquo;s put-of-town Matches: Player accessibility, grassroots development, sports tourism

On PVL’s put-of-town Matches: Player accessibility, grassroots development, sports tourism

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Since its founding, the PVL has taken cues from its earlier incarnation as the V-League to regularly bring its games to the...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen switches focus to reboot defense of F1 teams' title

Verstappen switches focus to reboot defense of F1 teams' title

4 hours ago
Newly crowned quadruple world champion Max Verstappen will switch his attention from the drivers' title race to the teams'...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol bags silver in first Asian Esports Games womens' Mobile Legends

Sibol bags silver in first Asian Esports Games womens' Mobile Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The country's national esports team Sibol took home the silver medal in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang event in the first Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena displays grit to stay in International Series Qatar mix

Tabuena displays grit to stay in International Series Qatar mix

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena continued his impressive form, shooting a solid four-under 68 in the opening round of the International Series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with