Smart/MVPSH taekwondo jins see action in 2024 World Championships

Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 2:02pm
Members of the SMART/MVPSF PH poomsae team, led Asian Games champion Patirck King Perez (standing 3rd from right), pose prior to their last training session before heading to Hong Kong to compete in the 2024 World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships.

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Games veteran Patrick King Perez banners a strong and determined SMART/MVPSF Philippine team — composed of 20 males and 16 females — that will see action in the 2024 World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships slated November 30 to December 4 in Hong Kong.

A bronze medalist in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, Perez looms as one of the favorites in the five-day event that gathers majority of the world’s finest poomsae (forms) practitioners including those from Korea, China, France, Spain, Iran, Chinese Taipei and the United States.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, the other members of the men’s squad are Rodolfo Reyes, Jr., King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape, Ian Matthew Corton, Justin Kobe Macario, Ernesto Guzman Jr. and June Ninobla.

Comprising the women’s squad are Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento, Janna Dominique Oliva, Aidane Krishia Laxa, Zyka Angelica Santiago and Juvenile Faye Crisostomo — all veterans of the Chuncheon Korea Open and Daegu World University Championships in South Korea last July.

Heading the male rising stars are Leno Maximux Subaste, Jose Lucas Llarena, Dean Darnet Venerable, Bob Andrew Fabella, Jaynazh Angelo Jamias, Vinwulfe Racko Urqiua, Caleb Angelo Calde and Marcus Jared Maquiraya.

In the junior female category are Acey Kiana Oglayon, Chezka Nicolette Luzadas, Joniya Yua Ysabelle Obiacoro, Austine Zulaika Macaraeg, Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, Casey Deleon, Elizabeth Marie  Borres and Julianna Martha Uy.

Members of the cadet squad are Xian Gabriel Gamata, Alfonzo Gabriel Tormon, Kian Ezekiel Castigador and Kristen Ambriel, with Igor Mella as head of the delegation and multi-titled Rani Ann Ortega and Jeordan Dominguez as coaches.

Poomsae is performed by following a systematic time of movement  in consecutive  sequences against an imaginary opponent or multiple opponents. 

