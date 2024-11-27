^

Sports

Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 9:31am
Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches
Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin (left) and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon.

MANILA, Philippines — Fnatic ONIC Philippines' coaches Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, who previously competed in the M2 World Championship under Smart Omega, will now do so again as teammates.

Though the two played as members of Smart Omega the season after their world championship stint, they eventually drifted apart when the Philippine league transitioned to a franchise league back in Season 8. 

Fast forward to 2024, ahead of the 14th season of Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Senedrin initiated a reunion with Bata-Anon as he asked the former pro-player to transition to a coaching/analyst role.

"We had a problem bago mag start yung season kasi we're looking for another coach. His name came to mind lalo na't nakatrabaho siya ng iba naming players. Ako rin kasi kilala ko siya, he's very smart. He was quiet when he was a player, right now ang laki na ng pinagbago niya. He's very vocal. He's very serious at his job,” Senedrin told Philstar.com.

The current head coach of Fnatic ONIC Philippines considers as fate his reunion with Bata-Anon.

He added, "Sobrang grateful ako na in-accept niya yung role. Kasi he was juggling to be a player again or a should I be a coach. I kinda convinced him to, yun nga, to do the job and then ito na yung nagbunga, ang laki ng tulong niya."

At the crossroads of a decision to either stay a player or a coach, Bata-Anon was getting offers for both at the start of the season.

"May mga offers nun, mag-player or mag-coach. Hindi naman ako babata so nag-isip na ako na kung ano man yun na yung itutuloy-tuloy ko. Pangit kasi yung player-coach-player-coach, yung salit-salitan,” explained Bata-Anon.

When Senedrin's offer came, the decision had been an easy one for Bata-Anon to pursue a coaching career from hereon.

"Noong nag-offer si Coach Ynot, nag-decide na ako na mag coaching na lang ako kasi alam kong marami akong matututunan sa kanya. Parang reunion namin ito at redemption sa naging M2 run namin years ago. Dito babawi kami, mas prepared kami ngayon,” said Bata-Anon.

Fnatic ONIC Philippines will begin its M6 World Championship campaign at 9 p.m. on November 28 against Indonesian champions Team Liquid Indonesia (Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

11 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Year One” is in the books but as early as now, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is already thinking about how to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Will foreign guest team Hong Kong Eastern take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup by storm like the Bay Area Dragons two years...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

1 hour ago
The ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour marks its milestone 10th staging at Surf City Borongan from November 29 to December...
Sports
fbtw
Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT hitters strike again

PLDT hitters strike again

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
PLDT didn’t leave anything to chance as it steamrolled past Capital1 Solar, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, yesterday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Kai ready for NBA

Kai ready for NBA

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA vice chairman/Gilas project director Alfancis Chua is upbeat on Kai Sotto’s basketball future and based on his performance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with