Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

MANILA, Philippines — Fnatic ONIC Philippines' coaches Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, who previously competed in the M2 World Championship under Smart Omega, will now do so again as teammates.

Though the two played as members of Smart Omega the season after their world championship stint, they eventually drifted apart when the Philippine league transitioned to a franchise league back in Season 8.

Fast forward to 2024, ahead of the 14th season of Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Senedrin initiated a reunion with Bata-Anon as he asked the former pro-player to transition to a coaching/analyst role.

"We had a problem bago mag start yung season kasi we're looking for another coach. His name came to mind lalo na't nakatrabaho siya ng iba naming players. Ako rin kasi kilala ko siya, he's very smart. He was quiet when he was a player, right now ang laki na ng pinagbago niya. He's very vocal. He's very serious at his job,” Senedrin told Philstar.com.

The current head coach of Fnatic ONIC Philippines considers as fate his reunion with Bata-Anon.

He added, "Sobrang grateful ako na in-accept niya yung role. Kasi he was juggling to be a player again or a should I be a coach. I kinda convinced him to, yun nga, to do the job and then ito na yung nagbunga, ang laki ng tulong niya."

At the crossroads of a decision to either stay a player or a coach, Bata-Anon was getting offers for both at the start of the season.

"May mga offers nun, mag-player or mag-coach. Hindi naman ako babata so nag-isip na ako na kung ano man yun na yung itutuloy-tuloy ko. Pangit kasi yung player-coach-player-coach, yung salit-salitan,” explained Bata-Anon.

When Senedrin's offer came, the decision had been an easy one for Bata-Anon to pursue a coaching career from hereon.

"Noong nag-offer si Coach Ynot, nag-decide na ako na mag coaching na lang ako kasi alam kong marami akong matututunan sa kanya. Parang reunion namin ito at redemption sa naging M2 run namin years ago. Dito babawi kami, mas prepared kami ngayon,” said Bata-Anon.

Fnatic ONIC Philippines will begin its M6 World Championship campaign at 9 p.m. on November 28 against Indonesian champions Team Liquid Indonesia (Manila time).