Tabuena finishes strong, earns T8 in HK Open; Reed cruises

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena made a strong closing push to secure a Top 8 finish at the Hong Kong Open ruled by former Masters champion Patrick Reed in commanding fashion in Fanling on Sunday.

The Filipino ace highlighted his 67 with an eagle-birdie finish in the final stretch, matching his best performance in the International Series this year, a result that came after a challenging start to the day.

Tabuena began the final round with a mixed card of two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine at the par-70 Hong Kong Golf Club. But he found his rhythm on the back nine, where he pulled off a superb eagle on the par-5 13th and birdied the par-4 17th to close with a 34-33.

His 15-under 265 total earned him a share of eighth place with five other players, matching his best finish in the International Series, which serves as a pathway to the LIV Golf League, after a similar result in Morocco earlier this year.

Despite an early three-putt mishap on the first hole, Tabuena recovered quickly, stringing together consecutive birdies from No. 3. A bogey on the sixth hole slowed his progress, but he regained his composure, eagling the 13th.

He followed by two pars and a birdie at the 17th.

Tabuena was solid off the tee, hitting every fairway, but his putting was inconsistent with 32 putts, partly due to the early stumble on the first hole.

Reed, in contrast, dominated the field, turning in another impressive performance, with a birdie blitz on the front nine, including four consecutive birdies from No. 3.

He also added birdies on Nos. 12 and 13, pulling away to an unassailable lead.

Not even bogeys on Nos. 15 and 18 could derail his charge, as he followed up his record-breaking 11-under 59 from Saturday with a commanding 22-under 258 total.

Reed's victory came three strokes ahead of Australia’s Ben Campbell, who finished at 19-under 261 after a final-round 65. Kazuki Higa claimed third place with a 262 following a blistering 63.

In Japan, Juvic Pagunsan capped a roller-coaster final round with a brilliant eagle on the closing hole, rescuing a one-under 71 to finish tied for 12th at the Casio World Open Golf Tournament at the Kochi Kuroshio Country Club on Sunday.

Pagunsan, coming off an impressive 69 in the previous round, endured an up-and-down performance. He stumbled early with two bogeys but steadied himself with a pair of birdies.

After a string of pars on the back nine, he faltered with a costly three-putt on the 16th hole. However, he bounced back in style, dominating the par-5 18th to close with a 33 on the back nine for a 36-35 total on the par-72 layout.

With a four-round total of 279, the two-time Japan Golf Tour winner narrowly missed a Top 10 finish, settling for a share of 12th alongside three other players.

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Iwata delivered a stunning final push, firing a back-nine 32 to post a four-under 68. His strong finish propelled him to victory with a 274 total, edging Taisei Shimizu, who closed with a 70, by a single stroke.