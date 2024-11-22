Sotto â€˜good enoughâ€™ for NBA, says Brownlee

^

Sports

Sotto ‘good enough’ for NBA, says Brownlee

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 4:44pm
Kai Sotto
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — If you were to ask Justin Brownlee, Kai Sotto has what it takes to play in the NBA.

Sotto had his best performance in a Gilas Pilipinas jersey on Thursday evening against New Zealand, flirting with a triple-double.

The 22-year-old big man had 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in the Philippines’ 93-89 win against the Tall Blacks. 

Brownlee, who scored a game-high 26 points and 11 boards, had high praises for the young center. 

“Man, I've been saying, I feel like he's good enough to play in the NBA. Yeah, in my honest opinion. Of course, he's got the height, he's got the size and the skill. But he's been through so much,” Brownlee, who previously played in the NBA Development League for the Maine Red Claws and the Erie Bayhawks, told reporters after the game. 

“For me, it's just great to see, you know, a young player like him with so much potential and just to see him start fulfilling his potential. He's got a long way to go,” he added. 

The 7-foot-3 Sotto had a third quarter to remember, sparking a 16-0 Gilas run that turned the tides fully to the side of the Philippines. 

He also showcased his playmaking chops, dishing out five assists at the half. 

This all happened after he cleared concussion protocol a few days before the November window. 

“You know, he's only in his early 20s. So, I'm happy for his progression and I'm excited to see what the future holds for him,” Brownlee said. 

“It's great. You know, he does a lot of things really well. Shooting, like I said, he's got great skills at passing. He can do everything on the court.” 

Sotto will continue to be a main guy for Gilas as they gun for Group B sweep on Sunday against Hong Kong at 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

