Saso eyes strong comeback as CME Group Championship unfolds

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 3:20pm
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso, a two-time US Women’s Open champion, has faced a turbulent season marked by inconsistency and missed cuts, with only one Top 4 finish since her major triumph in June. 

Saso’s recent struggles, including missing the cut at The Annika Invitational last week, have raised questions about the golfer’s form heading into the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Despite these challenges, Saso has shown resilience by clinching the 19th spot in the Race to CME Globe rankings, securing her place in this prestigious season-ending event. Her ability to compete against a world-class field underscores her undeniable talent and potential for a resurgence.

A return to the Tiburon Golf Club offers Saso a valuable opportunity to reset and gain momentum ahead of the 2024 season.

Last year, the ICTSI-backed Saso finished tied for 23rd in this event, and improving on that performance could significantly boost her confidence. Success in such a competitive field will depend heavily on her preparation, mental fortitude and ability to manage pressure during critical moments.

The field at the CME Group Tour Championship, which unfolds Thursday, is stacked with talent, led by world No. 1 Nelly Korda, reigning Olympic champion Lydia Ko, and defending champion Amy Yang.

For Saso to stand out, she’ll need to bring her A-game, particularly in her ball striking and putting — areas that have been inconsistent during her recent slump.

Key to Saso’s potential comeback will be rediscovering the form that propelled her to major victories. The hunger and determination to redeem herself in the season’s final event could serve as a turning point in reigniting her career trajectory.

If Saso can channel her competitive spirit and deliver under pressure, she has the skillset to challenge the top players and remind the golf world of her capabilities.

Saso tangles with Thai ace Patty Tavatanakit in the 11:05 a.m. flight, while Korda slugs it out with Haeran Ryu in the last flight at 12:35 p.m.

The other marquee pairings pit Lydia Ko against Ayaka Furue, Ruoning Yin vs Hannah Green, Jeeno Thitikul against Lauren Coughlin, Jin Young Ko versus Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson against Ally Ewing, and Celine Boutier vs Chanettee Wannasaen.

Philstar
